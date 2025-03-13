How Harvey Weinstein Could Take the Stand at His New Sex Abuse Trial — As His Lawyer Astonishingly Brands Fallen Hollywood Titan 'An Unusual Guy'
Harvey Weinstein may take the stand in his upcoming sex abuse trial, according to his lawyer.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Arthur Aidala has spoken to the disgraced movie mogul about making the unusual move of testifying in such a high-profile case, saying his client is "an unusual guy."
Aidala added: "Yeah, we've been kind of — I don't want to use the word rehearsing — but talking about whether he's going to testify.
"Usually the defendant is the last person to testify... often, it is the most difficult decision for a defense attorney to make.
"There are often cases where the lawyers say there's no way, shape or form your client can testify. That's not the case here. It is an option."
Weinstein, 72, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape and sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York — but his conviction was overturned on appeal last April.
His New York City case is now headed to trial on April 15, with pre-trial hearings starting on March 12.
Aidala continued: "He has the transcripts (from his first trial), they were made public five years ago, and he's got a little time on his hands.
"The guy can read. He powered through the (court) transcript... it's thousands of pages. He powered through it, and he has notes on everything. He's finally looking forward to getting his name cleared.
"There are two sides to every story."
He added: "His version of events was that everything was always consensual… he had a history of courting gorgeous women, you can look at his two wives, including Georgina Chapman, who was at Oscars. (He says) anything he really did was consensual."
Fashion designer Chapman has moved on with Adrien Brody, who won an Oscar for The Brutalist, and mentioned Weinstein and Chapman's kids on stage in his emotional acceptance speech.
Aidala was at his office till midnight on Monday, he said, working on the high-profile case.
Weinstein has told him that if he gets released, he'll make a movie about his lawyer.
"Part of his gratitude is that I will be starring in the first movie he makes when he gets out of prison," said the lawyer, whose clients have included Ghislaine Maxwell and Steve Bannon.
“I don’t think it’s binding contractually,” he joked.
According to Aidala, Weinstein has told him: "Arthur, when I get outta here, you’ll be in my first movie."
He's hoping Weinstein wins his NYC case so he can then pursue a separate appeal in Los Angeles.
The Shakespeare In Love producer is behind bars serving a 16-year prison sentence after his 2022 California conviction on another rape.
Aidala claimed that during Weinstein’s 2020 trial: "There was so much prejudice with #MeToo."