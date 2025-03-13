How Harvey Weinstein Could Take the Stand at His New Sex Abuse Trial — As His Lawyer Astonishingly Brands Fallen Hollywood Titan 'An Unusual Guy'

Aidala added: "Yeah, we've been kind of — I don't want to use the word rehearsing — but talking about whether he's going to testify.

"Usually the defendant is the last person to testify... often, it is the most difficult decision for a defense attorney to make.

"There are often cases where the lawyers say there's no way, shape or form your client can testify. That's not the case here. It is an option."

Weinstein, 72, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape and sentenced to 23 years in prison in New York — but his conviction was overturned on appeal last April.