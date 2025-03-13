Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Bachelor Kevin Costner 'Making Moves on CHER' – But It's 'Left Her Toyboy Alexander A.E. Edwards Boiling with Rage'

kevin costner cher alexander edwards feud

Single Costner is said to have his eye on loved-up Cher.

March 13 2025, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

Bachelor Kevin Costner is said to have been making the moves on senior sexpot Cher and she's basking in the attention – but it has her toyboy Alexander "A.E." Edwards burning with jealousy, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources say Costner, 70, who was recently dumped by his wife of 18 years, made a spectacle of himself at SNL: The Homecoming Concert on February 14.

When Cher, 78, performed in a mostly sheer black getup, the Yellowstone alum was in total awe, our insiders added.

kevin costner cher alexander edwards feud
Source: MEGA

Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards, right with Cher, is said to be fuming at Costner.

"It was obvious that Kevin was completely bowled over by her performance," our insider said.

Costner also managed to snag a seat next to her and then continued to fawn all over her.

The insider added: "He was clearly tickled as a schoolboy to be sitting so close to her, and Cher was totally lapping it up and flirting back."

But sitting on the pop icon's other side was Edwards, her boyfriend of two and a half years.

"A.E. was very upset – he felt emasculated in the presence of a stud like Costner," the source went on. "It's not like he can compete with Kevin, who's the biggest star of his generation. Now that he's seen how flirty Cher was with Kevin, A.E. worries she's just keeping him around for arm candy while looking for more action."

kevin costner cher alexander edwards feud
Source: MEGA

Costner's flirty moves on Cher are rumored to have rattled her boyfriend.

Other sources said 39-year-old music exec Edwards has it coming, as he's been resisting Cher's pleas to put a ring on it and has been known to flirt with other ladies behind her back.

While the Strong Enough singer's rep denied all talk of relationship troubles, our insider added: "Kevin's on the market and the make, and Cher's going to snap him up whether A.E. likes it or not."

