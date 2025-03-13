EXCLUSIVE: The One Where She Has Absolutely No Friends! 'Desperate Duchess' Meghan Markle 'Setting Sights on Jennifer Aniston as Hollywood Pal' – But Actress 'Just Ain't Interested'
Meghan Markle is thrilled to learn Jennifer Aniston will be her new neighbor in Montecito – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's begging her to broker powerful Hollywood friendships and repair the burnt bridges that have turned her into a virtual pariah.
Sources tell us Markle is "frantic" to get back inside the "showbiz tent" – and it's well known in her circle that she genuinely hopes to turn the 56-year-old Morning Show star into a Friend – but they say the actress "just ain't interested" in getting involved with the former Suits star.
"Jen is at the top of Meghan's wish list as a BFF," an insider said. "She has so much influence and prestige in the business and is on first-name terms with all the big power players."
Another insider added: "Meghan's been chipping away in high hopes of a friendship with Jen, and word is she's been asking for an introduction through their mutual friends for years now but it hasn't quite happened yet.
"Jen's been polite but she's always so busy, and that 90-mile commute from Jen's place in Bel-Air to Montecito makes it so much harder. But now, with Jen moving into her new place, it's opening a whole new door for Meghan – and she couldn't be more excited."
Aniston bought her property in Montecito in 2022 and renovations are finally nearing completion.
A source said: "If Meghan can find a way to ride Jen's coattails and get the rubber stamp into Team Aniston, it's her ticket to the very top.
"Otherwise, why would she go to so much trouble to impress Jen?"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Markle, 43, and her husband Prince Harry, 40, have both suffered a sharp decline in popularity after ditching their royal roles and moving to the celebrity enclave of Montecito.
EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of MSNBC's Death Spiral! How Network is 'Set to Hurl Talent Overboard in Bloodbath Cull' As Bosses Scramble to Save Cash Amid Tanking Ratings
The couple's $20million Spotify deal was canceled because of low content, with one company exec calling them "grifters."
Now, their $100million Netflix deal appears to be teetering on the edge.
Prince Harry's Polo documentary was derided as "tedious" and "boring" and Markle’s upcoming lifestyle show With Love, Meghan has already been branded as narcissistic.
Our insider added: "Jen is so good at everything she does, and has a huge fan base. Meghan is clearly hoping some of that charm rubs off on her. The hard part is pinning Jen down, but Meghan is determined to be her friend however long it takes."