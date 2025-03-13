EXCLUSIVE: The One Where She Has Absolutely No Friends! 'Desperate Duchess' Meghan Markle 'Setting Sights on Jennifer Aniston as Hollywood Pal' – But Actress 'Just Ain't Interested'

Meghan Markle is thrilled to learn Jennifer Aniston will be her new neighbor in Montecito – and RadarOnline.com can reveal she's begging her to broker powerful Hollywood friendships and repair the burnt bridges that have turned her into a virtual pariah.

Sources tell us Markle is "frantic" to get back inside the "showbiz tent" – and it's well known in her circle that she genuinely hopes to turn the 56-year-old Morning Show star into a Friend – but they say the actress "just ain't interested" in getting involved with the former Suits star.

"Jen is at the top of Meghan's wish list as a BFF," an insider said. "She has so much influence and prestige in the business and is on first-name terms with all the big power players."