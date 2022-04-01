A$AP Rocky Says It's 'Unfortunate' Will Smith 'Emasculated Another Black Man' On Live TV

While Rock has pretty much remained silent, barely touching on the topic during a string of stand-ups, Will has since issued an apology.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he wrote on Monday.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”