Caged Cult Creep Keith Raniere Taps Famed 'Granny Shover' Lawyer For Prison Rights Lawsuit Against Justice Department
Caged sex cult creep Keith Raniere has tapped renowned New York City criminal defense attorney Arthur L. Aidala to represent him in a federal lawsuit against the federal government, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.
Aidala has earned a take-no-prisoners reputation for himself by defending notorious 'tabloid villains' such as granny shover Lauren Pazienza, disgraced America’s mayor Rudy Giuliani, Harvey Weinstein, and famed Harvard University law professor Alan Dershowitz in his defamation suit against Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Guiffre.
Operating out of a Brooklyn office, Aidala has quietly taken his knives-out legal talents to Arizona federal court to represent the reviled NXIVM leader serving 120 years for sex trafficking, child porn and viciously branding his female followers.
The smug cult leader sued U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the federal. Bureau of Prisons in May 2022, alleging prison officials allegedly denying him access to his legal team to appeal his 2019 conviction.
The 63-year-old cry-baby also wants to block the fed’s attempt to transfer him from an Arizona prison to Indiana’s super strict Communications Management Unit (CMU) — dubbed the ‘Guantanamo North’ for its rooster of killers.
Raniere complained he feared facing the same deadly prison fate as Epstein found hanged in cell, and the Boston mob boss Whitey Bulger, found beaten to death, if prison officials transferred him to the notorious CMU – known to closely monitor inmate mail and visits.
“I am in imminent danger I am being silenced,” Raniere whined in his lawsuit.
Court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com show Aidala signed on to be Raniere’s legal eagle in July 2023 after the law license for his attorney, Stacy Scheff, was suspended for six months, and she withdrew from the case, according to court documents she filed in June.
- Sex Cult Leader Keith Raniere Suffers Legal Blow In Attempt To Block Move To Arizona Prison Dubbed 'Guantanamo North'
- NXIVM Cult Leader Believes Prison Transfer To Violent Jail Dubbed 'Guantanamo North' Will Lead To Death Like Jeffrey Epstein, Mob Boss Whitey Bulger
- NXIVM Cult Leader Begs Judge For THIRD Time To Be Released From Prison 'Immediately'
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Aidala last month managed to finagle an 8.5-year prison sentence plea deal for 27-year-old Pazienza for the shoving death of Broadway coach Barbara Gustern, 87, in a senseless unprovoked attack in New York City.
Pazienza, who faced 25 years behind bars, pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter.
Labeled as a “Nice Guy Lawyer for America’s Tabloid Villains,” by the New York Times headline, Aidala, 54, who charges clients $950 an hour, seems to relish defending clients battered by the media.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
“You are the only ones who can make sure this is a justice system that doesn’t do an injustice because this is a media case,” he told the Times in a July interview.
Raniere, who was also convicted of sexually abusing minors, fits the bill perfectly. He ran the cult for years before victims started speaking out about the abuse. They accused him of forcing them to have sex with him and other women revealed they were branded with his initials during their time in the cult.
As part of his conviction, he was ordered to pay 21 victims $3.5 million in restitution — but he has declared his innocence. For now, instead of paying the victims, Raniere is spending his cash on appealing his convicting and battling the federal government.