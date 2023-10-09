Caged Cult Creep Keith Raniere Taps Famed 'Granny Shover' Lawyer For Prison Rights Lawsuit Against Justice Department

Operating out of a Brooklyn office, Aidala has quietly taken his knives-out legal talents to Arizona federal court to represent the reviled NXIVM leader serving 120 years for sex trafficking, child porn and viciously branding his female followers.

The smug cult leader sued U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and the federal. Bureau of Prisons in May 2022, alleging prison officials allegedly denying him access to his legal team to appeal his 2019 conviction.

The 63-year-old cry-baby also wants to block the fed’s attempt to transfer him from an Arizona prison to Indiana’s super strict Communications Management Unit (CMU) — dubbed the ‘Guantanamo North’ for its rooster of killers.