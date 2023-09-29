Granny Shover Sentenced: Woman Who Pushed 87-Year-Old Broadway Coach to Her Death Gets 8.5 Years in Prison

Pazienza was overcome with emotions in the Manhattan courtroom when she learned her fate. Pazienza was sentenced to 8 and half years behind bars, followed by 5 years of post-release supervision.

While the woman, who's the heiress to a Long Island-based cesspool-draining fortune, cried uncontrollably in the courtroom, her sentence was far less than the 25 years she faced had the case gone to trial.

Pazienza previously pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter charges related to the senseless attack last March.