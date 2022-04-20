NYPD Looking Into Handyman's Connection To Slain New York Mother Orsolya Gaal

However, a source close to the case doesn’t think that the murder was premeditated.

“[Detectives] don’t think it was a planned murder,” a law enforcement source said. “He left a blood trail for five blocks from the house … it was like a trail of breadcrumbs.”

“If you want to kill somebody, you try to make it a little cleaner, be a little more prepared. He didn’t go with something to move her body. He took something from the house,” the source continued. “I’m sure with that kind of blood, there’s lots of DNA there.”

“The killer’s DNA has gotta be in that blood,” they reiterated. “It’s not a clean scene.”