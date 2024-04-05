From Riches to Rags: 8 Celebrities Who Became Homeless

Grace Under Fire actress Brett Butler went through a lengthy battle with drug addiction and rehab stay. Things worsened when she got canceled in 1998, forcing her to move out of Los Angeles and admit herself to a homeless shelter after going broke.

"I almost died like Michael Jackson. … I was dying of addiction," she said in her interview with Entertainment Tonight (via The Hollywood Reporter). "I did everything but crack and needles pretty much. I had a variety of things given to me by doctor, and other things. I'm not doing it to be coy, but I'm not going to go through what I did. I did it 'til the wheels came off."

In 2011, Butler announced she would attempt to make a career comeback by performing at the Downtown Comedy Club and developing a reality TV show.

One of her latest projects was a cameo in the 2023 flick Fantasy Island.