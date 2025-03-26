EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Sparks More Divorce Rumors By Sensationally Resigning From His Charity Over 'Unthinkable Infighting' — And Racism, Bullying and 'Misogynoir' Accusations
Prince Harry has sparked fresh divorce rumors following his shock resignation from his own charity.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duke of Sussex, 40, sensationally quit African charity Sentebale, which he set up in 2006 in memory of his mom Princess Diana, due to "infighting."
But according to our insiders, tension between Harry, 40, and his wife Meghan Markle, 43, influenced the shock move.
One source told RadarOnline.com: "It's unlike Harry to walk away from something that means so much to him, he was so passionate about the charity.
"The turmoil surrounding his marriage is clearly affecting him and it's sparking all sorts of rash decisions.
"There's a bigger picture to this and the longer his troubles with Meghan continue, the likelihood of more irrational moves like this will be on the cards."
Harry set up the charity with his friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, whom he met visiting Lesotho on his gap year in 2004.
The pair said they had started the charity, which means "forget-me-not", in honor of their moms.
However, the co-founders have now revealed they are siding with the charity's trustees after they unanimously resigned following a row with board chair Sophie Chandauka, who has hit back with allegations of racism, bullying and misogyny.
The bitter feud appeared to be triggered by the move to transfer the charity's fundraising operation to Africa, which caused several key figures to quit the organization.
In an explosive statement, Dr Chandauka claimed there had been a "cover-up" at the charity.
She alleged there was "weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, and misogynoir".
Misogynoir is the term used for describing discrimination against black women.
The board chair also slammed "people in this world who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people...then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain”.
She told how the charity "is not a vanity project" and she will "not be intimidated."
Meanwhile, the Zimbawean lawyer Seeisosaid she had acted with integrity as a "proud African" and "stand(s) for those other women who do not have the ways and means."
Dr Chandauka emphasised she was purely focused on "fundraising for the very important work of the young people" in Sentebale.
She is understood to be suing the trustees over calls for her to stand down from the post.
A statement about Harry and charity co-founder Prince Seeiso quitting said: "With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same.
"It is devastating that the relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation.
"What’s transpired is unthinkable. We are in shock that we have to do this, but we have a continued responsibility to Sentebale's beneficiaries, so we will be sharing all of our concerns with the Charity Commission as to how this came about."
The Charity Commission has confirmed an investigation is underway into the charity, which was set up to support those living with HIV and Aids in Africa.