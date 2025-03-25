EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle Was Doomed to be Pantomime Actress Before She Was 'Rescued From Obscurity' by Prince Harry
Meghan Markle was destined for a life treading the boards in musical theater shows loved by school kids and grandparents before she got her hooks into Prince Harry.
But she was spared a career on the grueling pantomime circuit in the UK appearing in productions of Snow White and Aladdin like Baywatch icon David Hasselhoff after being swept off her feet by a real-life Prince Charming, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A former pal has lifted the lid on the Duchess of Sussex's life before meeting Prince Harry.
PR guru Nick Ede has suggested Brits could have seen Markle take to the stage in the UK and take on pantomime roles that are popular at Christmas.
Ede added the Suits star could have tried her hand at musical comedy theater if she had not met Prince Harry.
He explained Markle had got in touch with him before meeting Harry as she was keen to explore acting opportunities in the UK while starring in Suits, including potentially starring in roles on the West End.
And he said: "We actually became pretty good friends, we spent a lot of time together. She asked me to find her an agent. At the time she was going to be on Suits, she had three or four months where she could kind of do what she wanted to do."
He add: "She'd seen other celebrities go into the West End and offer them a short run. So she wanted to do that. So I took her around to see some agents."
Ede also revealed Markle asked him to help her find an agent in the UK.
Recalling the meeting with one agent, he said: "I won't name the agent who we took her to, but he was very pompous, and he turned around to her and he said, 'Ah, I can't really imagine you on the West End stage, but you know David Hasselhoff?'
"And she was like, 'Yeah, I know David Hasselhoff.'
"(He said) 'Well, he makes a lot of money in pantomime, and I can see you in pantomime.'"
Ede also reflected on his friendship with Markle after they lost touch, jokingly admitting: "I got the Piers Morgan treatment in the end."
TV host Morgan claims he was "ghosted" by Markle as soon as she hooked up with Harry.
Ede added: "But actually, we were messaging each other when she felt pretty bullied and Prince Harry put out that statement. We were messaging each other and I said, 'Look, I'm really glad you've got somebody who's actually supporting you.'
"She was like, 'That really means a lot.'"
A source said: "Meghan really was doomed to obscurity before she met Harry – he was her meal ticket, and she knew it."
We told just days ago how Markle's decision to snub a potential Suits reboot was "crazy," a respected royal expert had claimed – as her brand-new TV series teetered on the brink of failure after being savaged by viewers and critics.
RadarOnline.com also revealed Netflix bosses were considering ripping up her $100million deal with the streaming giant days after she revealed that a second series of With Love, Meghan was planned.
An insider told us: "Meghan may have said that she was all set for a second series but the bosses at Netflix have been floored by the negative reaction.
"The word is that she needs to do a whole lot better than just bake a few cakes and chop veg for her pampered friends. She's getting $100million to show people how to make pretzel gift bags for goodness sakes.
"It's banal. There's a very real chance they might axe the whole deal."