EXCLUSIVE: How Meghan Markle Was Doomed to be Pantomime Actress Before She Was 'Rescued From Obscurity' by Prince Harry

A former pal has lifted the lid on the Duchess of Sussex's life before meeting Prince Harry.

PR guru Nick Ede has suggested Brits could have seen Markle take to the stage in the UK and take on pantomime roles that are popular at Christmas.

Ede added the Suits star could have tried her hand at musical comedy theater if she had not met Prince Harry.

He explained Markle had got in touch with him before meeting Harry as she was keen to explore acting opportunities in the UK while starring in Suits, including potentially starring in roles on the West End.

And he said: "We actually became pretty good friends, we spent a lot of time together. She asked me to find her an agent. At the time she was going to be on Suits, she had three or four months where she could kind of do what she wanted to do."

He add: "She'd seen other celebrities go into the West End and offer them a short run. So she wanted to do that. So I took her around to see some agents."