EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Warned Snubbing Money-Spinning Role in 'Suits' Reboot Was 'Insanity' — As Rumors Rage Her $100Million Netflix Deal Could Be 'Yanked Away at Any Moment'

Meghan Markle's decision to snub a potential Suits reboot was "crazy," a respected royal expert has claimed – as her brand-new TV series teeters on the brink of failure after being savaged by viewers and critics.

RadarOnline.com can also reveal Netflix bosses are considered ripping up her $100million deal with the streaming giant days after she revealed that a second series of With Love, Meghan was planned.

An insider told us: "Meghan may have said that she was all set for a second series but the bosses at Netflix have been floored by the negative reaction.

"The word is that she needs to do a whole lot better than just bake a few cakes and chop veg for her pampered friends. She's getting $100million to show people who to make pretzel gift bags for goodness sakes. It's banal. There's a very real chance they might axe the whole deal."