EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Warned Snubbing Money-Spinning Role in 'Suits' Reboot Was 'Insanity' — As Rumors Rage Her $100Million Netflix Deal Could Be 'Yanked Away at Any Moment'
Meghan Markle's decision to snub a potential Suits reboot was "crazy," a respected royal expert has claimed – as her brand-new TV series teeters on the brink of failure after being savaged by viewers and critics.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal Netflix bosses are considered ripping up her $100million deal with the streaming giant days after she revealed that a second series of With Love, Meghan was planned.
An insider told us: "Meghan may have said that she was all set for a second series but the bosses at Netflix have been floored by the negative reaction.
"The word is that she needs to do a whole lot better than just bake a few cakes and chop veg for her pampered friends. She's getting $100million to show people who to make pretzel gift bags for goodness sakes. It's banal. There's a very real chance they might axe the whole deal."
As the widespread criticism against her content rages, royal correspondent Jack Royston believes her rejoining the hit Netflix show Suits would have been a better career move, insisting it would have helped her restore her name in America – a feat her current Netflix deal has been unable to achieve.
He said: "I have to say, I still cannot make out for the life of me why she didn't do a Suits reboot. Acting is what first forged a relationship between Meghan and the American people.
"Suits has had an absolutely wild run recently that nobody saw coming. It's been so successful and loved. Again, I cannot work out for the life of me why she didn't just do a Suits relaunch.
"It's a crazy decision. She'd barely need to be in it. She could do a few scenes here and there and that would make the relaunch of the show.
"So it's madness to me that she didn't just do what she's good at, what she's known for. It's quick win, and it would have been fantastic. But yeah, for some reason she doesn't want to."
Instead of going back to acting, diva duchess Markle is pressing on with her panned cookery and 'lifestyle' show With Love, Meghan.
It contains eight 33-minute episodes featuring the mum-of-two's A-lister Hollywood pals and top chefs.
The docuseries is linked to her As Ever food brand.
Royston added about the project: "With the Netflix show, she's making something that feels like linear, scheduled TV. It feels like an old-school, daytime bit of good fun, cooking TV and there was a place for that.
"But is there a market for that on streaming platforms? When people watch TV through streaming platforms, it's a very different experience.
"You want to sit back. You want to watch a boxset. You want to watch 10 episodes in a row."
EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour Set for DISASTER As Fans Warn She Has 'Priced Them Out' of Gigs — After RnB Sensation's Marriage to Jay-Z Was Rumored to Have 'Hit the Rocks' Over False Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Joint Rape' Slur
He went on during his brutal takedown of the struggling duchess: "Is there a market for what Meghan's doing in the modern world of streaming?
"She needs to find out really quickly whether this is going to work or not because if it doesn't, she's going to be moving on again to something and she's going to have work out pretty quickly what that's going to be.
"And every time something doesn't quite land, it's even more pressure on the next to be the one that makes her name in America again."