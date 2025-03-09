EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Seething' Over Exiled Brother Harry's 'Desperate' Duchess Wife Meghan 'Constantly Copying Princess Diana' — 'Leave My Mom's Memory Alone!'

An insider told us: "Meghan and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, have definitely ruffled some feathers in the Royal Family! I mean, her attempts to channel Princess Diana’s style? On the surface, it doesn’t seem that bad, but you won’t believe how it’s got under William’s skin! "Now, this latest tribute to Diana’s fashion sense has ignited some serious drama online, with folks tossing around the savage hashtag #MeghanMarkleAmericanPsycho. That one really stings. But let’s be real, her actions are triggering some intense reactions. William is seething.

"He can be sensitive when it comes to anything relating to his beloved mother. It’s pretty clear he’s wishing Meghan would just let Diana’s legacy rest in peace.

"By trying to connect herself to Diana, she’s inviting some serious side-eye and accusations of having questionable taste. Poor William may be fuming, but it’s not like he can put a stop to her!"

Another issue for William is the Sussexes are once again involving Diana in their business ventures.

In the first episode of their 2029 Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, a picture of Diana appeared in Prince Archie’s nursery.

"Who’s that?" asked Meghan while holding her son Archie. "Hi, Grandma. That’s Grandma Diana."

While Markle may contend that her references to her late mother-in-law come from a place of affection, our source claimed including these moments in the promotion of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, "opens her to criticism."