Prince William
EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Seething' Over Exiled Brother Harry's 'Desperate' Duchess Wife Meghan 'Constantly Copying Princess Diana' — 'Leave My Mom's Memory Alone!'

Source: MEGA

Prince William is said to be raging Meghan Markle, center, is 'constantly trying to be' his late mom Princess Diana.

March 9 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

The Prince of Wales has consistently chosen to remain silent about the actions of the runaway royal, the Duchess of Sussex, until she aped Princess Diana's famous purple Northwestern sweat top.

However, RadarOnline.com can reveal behind closed palace doors, he is "seething" over Meghan's Markle's attempts to emulate the style of his late mother.

The tipping point is said to have come came when Markle posted a photo in the Northwestern University sweater on her Instagram, a clear nod to a similar look that Diana sported in 1996.

Source: MEGA

Charles regrets how his relationship with Prince William was marred by the fallout of his split from Diana.

An insider told us: "Meghan and her husband, the Duke of Sussex, have definitely ruffled some feathers in the Royal Family! I mean, her attempts to channel Princess Diana’s style? On the surface, it doesn’t seem that bad, but you won’t believe how it’s got under William’s skin! "Now, this latest tribute to Diana’s fashion sense has ignited some serious drama online, with folks tossing around the savage hashtag #MeghanMarkleAmericanPsycho. That one really stings. But let’s be real, her actions are triggering some intense reactions. William is seething.

"He can be sensitive when it comes to anything relating to his beloved mother. It’s pretty clear he’s wishing Meghan would just let Diana’s legacy rest in peace.

"By trying to connect herself to Diana, she’s inviting some serious side-eye and accusations of having questionable taste. Poor William may be fuming, but it’s not like he can put a stop to her!"

Another issue for William is the Sussexes are once again involving Diana in their business ventures.

In the first episode of their 2029 Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, a picture of Diana appeared in Prince Archie’s nursery.

"Who’s that?" asked Meghan while holding her son Archie. "Hi, Grandma. That’s Grandma Diana."

While Markle may contend that her references to her late mother-in-law come from a place of affection, our source claimed including these moments in the promotion of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her latest Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, "opens her to criticism."

Source: @meghan/instagram;MEGA

Markle has been accused of copying everything from Di's sweaters to her gowns and jewelry choices.

But it seems like Markle aligning herself with tragic Princess Di will do little to help her new show, which has been panned by viewers.

And she was forced to come up with a new name, As Ever, for her lifestyle firm.

Markle's hasty lifestyle site rebrand news came just days before her new Netflix series was set to air this week.

Source: MEGA

Charles has also documented his strained relationship with his son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

In what the Sussexes will hope will be a new money-spinner, products will include food such as "fruit preserves" as Markle grandly called them, adding: "I think we're all clear at this point that jam is my jam."

American Riviera Orchard emerged last year when she began sending jams in limited edition jars to her most famous friends to share on social media. But ARO, as a brand, crashed.

As Ever was launched in a close-up Instagram video in the Sussexes' Montecito garden where Markle gave a nod to the trademark row that saw her American Riviera Orchard application refused by the U.S. trademark office.

