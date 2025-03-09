EXCLUSIVE: Madeleine McCann Stalker Shocker – Biochemist Declares Polish 'Nut' Who Claims DNA 'Proves' She is Missing Girl Is a MATCH for the Youngster

The Polish woman whose bizarre claim she is long-missing youngster Maddie McCann was seemingly debunked as a stalker – but shw now insists she has credible DNA evidence showing she is the little girl who vanished without a trace in Portugal nearly 18 years ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Julia Wandelt, 23, sparked worldwide headlines and an appearance on the Dr. Phil show in 2023 after sensationally declaring she was the daughter of British tourists Kate and Gerry McCann, whose precious 3-year-old disappeared from a vacation rental in Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007.

Her claim was refuted by private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson, who shared DNA results that indicated Wandelt was fully Polish.