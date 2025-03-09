EXCLUSIVE: Madeleine McCann Stalker Shocker – Biochemist Declares Polish 'Nut' Who Claims DNA 'Proves' She is Missing Girl Is a MATCH for the Youngster
The Polish woman whose bizarre claim she is long-missing youngster Maddie McCann was seemingly debunked as a stalker – but shw now insists she has credible DNA evidence showing she is the little girl who vanished without a trace in Portugal nearly 18 years ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Julia Wandelt, 23, sparked worldwide headlines and an appearance on the Dr. Phil show in 2023 after sensationally declaring she was the daughter of British tourists Kate and Gerry McCann, whose precious 3-year-old disappeared from a vacation rental in Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007.
Her claim was refuted by private investigator Dr. Fia Johansson, who shared DNA results that indicated Wandelt was fully Polish.
Now, Wandelt is once again insisting that she is Maddie.
In the first of three bombshell social media posts, she said DNA experts determined she is part Irish and part British.
A second post shows biochemist Dr. Monte Miller concluding Wandelt's DNA has "a specific pattern" that looks like "an almost certain family connection" to the McCanns.
In the third post, Wandelt cited an unidentified DNA expert who said: "The relationship between (Gerry) McCann and Julia Wandelt is biologically consistent with that of a father and daughter."
According to Wandelt's representative, both her Polish parents – who insist she is their daughter – and the McCanns have repeatedly refused to take DNA tests.
Wandelt's rep also asserts police "have spent $25million on the investigation but won't spend $75 on a DNA test, even though Julia offered to pay for it."
We have revealed how Wandelt has relentless stalked the McCanns – and been dismissed as a crackpot by cops.