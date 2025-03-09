EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey Facing Health Crisis Warnings Over Being 'Hooked on Partying and Late Nights' – 'It's Not Good For Her Life, Relationship, Voice or Career'

Her stilettos were part of the problem, our source said, adding: "They were too high and she could barely walk in them."

But the Emotions singer, 55, is said by other insiders to be so desperate to keep up with decades-younger stars she doesn't care about the impact of things like wearing sky-high heels and skimpy outfits on stage – or continuing to party like she's 25.

Our insider added: "People around her are also convinced she's not taking care of herself. She loves a late night and a party, and it could cost her everything – her voice, career and even her life.

"But Mariah is Mariah, and no-one can tell her what to do."

Insiders added the self-declared Queen of Christmas treats every night like it's New Year's Eve – sleeping all day and staying up all night.