EXCLUSIVE: Mariah Carey Facing Health Crisis Warnings Over Being 'Hooked on Partying and Late Nights' – 'It's Not Good For Her Life, Relationship, Voice or Career'
Mariah Carey's "all-night partying" is not only taking a toll on her stage performances but may also be negatively affecting her health, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fans were shocked after video of a recent concert showed Mimi's "painfully slow" movements on stage, with one commenter stating: "Why is she moving like she's 105 years old?"
Her stilettos were part of the problem, our source said, adding: "They were too high and she could barely walk in them."
But the Emotions singer, 55, is said by other insiders to be so desperate to keep up with decades-younger stars she doesn't care about the impact of things like wearing sky-high heels and skimpy outfits on stage – or continuing to party like she's 25.
Our insider added: "People around her are also convinced she's not taking care of herself. She loves a late night and a party, and it could cost her everything – her voice, career and even her life.
"But Mariah is Mariah, and no-one can tell her what to do."
Insiders added the self-declared Queen of Christmas treats every night like it's New Year's Eve – sleeping all day and staying up all night.
Her nocturnal boozing and fast-food binges, plus not getting enough sleep, aren't doing her body any favors, insiders warn.
Carey, who was just nominated to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is also said to be such an extreme night owl that she doesn't eat dinner till 2am.
Our source said: "She loves to send her assistant out to get late-night burgers and fries and shakes for everyone."
As Radar readers know, she has faced a mountain of challenges in recent years, including a string of broken romances, the deaths of her mother and sister, and a bipolar II diagnosis.
Her relationship with ex-husband Nick Cannon, 44, the father of her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, 13, is still a major source of stress – years after their divorce.
A source said about Wild 'n Out host baby machine Cannon – who has fathered 12 kids with six different women: "He's always running mouth or having another kid."
Carey's latest toyboy, 39-year-old rapper Anderson Paak, has also been branded "bad news" by some in her circle.
Our insider said: "Mariah has been lavishing him with gifts and blowing a fortune."
Meanwhile, the spendthrift songstress is feared to have racked up a $18million in mortgage debt on her luxe Manhattan pad, our sources said.
One warned: "Every night is a party and that's just not healthy. She's not 25 or even 35 anymore. She's 55 and the years of loose living are catching up.
"People around her pray she has the fortitude and sense to turn things around. The feeling is it's not too late."