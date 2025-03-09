EXCLUSIVE: Robert Wagner Being Warned to IMMEDIATELY Stop Grueling Workouts at 95 — 'He's Going to Die in the Gym!'

Small-screen star Robert Wagner continues to push the limits with his workouts, but RadarOnline.com can reveal friends fear the frail 95-year-old widower of late actress Natalie Wood is doing too much and risking serious injury or worse.

An insider said: "People around R.J. say it's great he's still exercising at his age. But R.J. thinks he's invincible – like he's Superman."

His stepchild Natasha Gregson Wagner, 54 – daughter of Wood and then-hubby, director Richard Gregson, shared an Instagram video of him huffing and puffing at the gym, switching from one exercise to another, his face pink with the effort.