EXCLUSIVE: Robert Wagner Being Warned to IMMEDIATELY Stop Grueling Workouts at 95 — 'He's Going to Die in the Gym!'
Small-screen star Robert Wagner continues to push the limits with his workouts, but RadarOnline.com can reveal friends fear the frail 95-year-old widower of late actress Natalie Wood is doing too much and risking serious injury or worse.
An insider said: "People around R.J. say it's great he's still exercising at his age. But R.J. thinks he's invincible – like he's Superman."
His stepchild Natasha Gregson Wagner, 54 – daughter of Wood and then-hubby, director Richard Gregson, shared an Instagram video of him huffing and puffing at the gym, switching from one exercise to another, his face pink with the effort.
"How's it going?" she asked the former Hart to Hart TV detective during seated leg curls.
"It's going pretty good," he replied with a smile that looks more like a wince.
But a worried pal said: "He's up at the crack of dawn doing tai chi, then he spends hours at the gym on the stationary bike and doing leg curls, leg presses and pumping weights that look way too heavy for him.
"The feeling is he's doing too much. R.J. seems to think he's still in his prime 50s or 60s, but one false move or a fall could prove fatal."
As previously reported, Wagner and his wife, Jill St. John, 84, have lived in Aspen, Colorado, since 2007.
He rebuilt his life with her after the tragic 1981 death of Wood, who drowned off the coast of Catalina Island during their yachting weekend with her Brainstorm co-star Christopher Walken.
Wagner was named a person of interest in her death in 2018 after witnesses claimed he argued with Wood before she disappeared from the yacht – but he was cleared in 2022 and the case was closed.
Afterward, Wagner raised their blended brood – his daughter Katie from his prior marriage to Marion Marshall, Courtney, his daughter with Wood, and Natasha.