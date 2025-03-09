EXCLUSIVE: Inside ESPN Gasbag Stephen A. Smith's War With Serena Williams — After U.S. Presidential Wannabe Host Branded her Husband Alexis Ohanian a 'Wimp'

The 23-time Grand Slam champion dated Drake off and on from 2011 to 2015 before marrying Reddit founder Ohanian, 41, in 2017.

On his First Take TV talk show, Smith, 57, a lifelong bachelor, dispensed unwanted marriage advice to the couple, saying: "If I'm your husband, I'm thinking, 'Why are you up there trolling him – trolling your ex?'

"If I'm married, and my wife is going to troll her ex – go back to his a--. Because clearly you don't belong with me. What you worried about him for – and you with me? Bye-bye."