EXCLUSIVE: Inside ESPN Gasbag Stephen A. Smith's War With Serena Williams — After U.S. Presidential Wannabe Host Branded her Husband Alexis Ohanian a 'Wimp'
ESPN star Stephen A. Smith tried to troll Serena Williams by calling her husband, Alexis Ohanian, a "wimp" for "allowing" the tennis GOAT to appear in the Super Bowl halftime show.
Williams, 43, did a "crip walk" – a dance inspired by 1980s gang members – while headliner Kendrick Lamar performed Not Like Us, his infamous diss track about fellow rapper Drake, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion dated Drake off and on from 2011 to 2015 before marrying Reddit founder Ohanian, 41, in 2017.
On his First Take TV talk show, Smith, 57, a lifelong bachelor, dispensed unwanted marriage advice to the couple, saying: "If I'm your husband, I'm thinking, 'Why are you up there trolling him – trolling your ex?'
"If I'm married, and my wife is going to troll her ex – go back to his a--. Because clearly you don't belong with me. What you worried about him for – and you with me? Bye-bye."
After being blasted on social media, Smith later said he was just "joking around," but insiders say Williams was incensed by the digs.
A source said: "She sees Stephen A. as a self-absorbed, chauvinistic loudmouth who was just trying to get a reaction. He's already boasted he might run for president and wants to make news outside of sports.
"Stephen A. talks smack about athletes for a living, but actually casting aspersions on someone's marriage definitely crossed a line – Serena and Alexis are glad people saw through his BS and he got his just deserts when people slammed him for the a-- he is."