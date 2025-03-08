Your tip
Machine Gun Kelly

Heartbroken Machine Gun Kelly Mourns 'Brother' Dingo — As Pregnant Ex Megan Fox Moves On in Wake of His 'Cheating' Scandal

Machine Gun Kelly mourned the loss of his 'brother' Dingo.

March 8 2025, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Machine Gun Kelly is reeling from a devastating loss as he prepares for the birth of his second child – without ex-fiancée Megan Fox by his side.

The 34-year-old rapper is mourning the sudden death of his best friend and longtime confidant, Australian snowboarder Luke 'The Dingo' Trembath, who passed away at just 38.

Source: Instagram
MGK – born Colson Baker – poured out his grief in a gut-wrenching Instagram tribute, revealing how Dingo's death has hit him harder than even the loss of his own father.

He wrote: "Crazy… I didn't even cry this hard when my dad died. I've lost a lot of friends, but I've never lost a brother."

The musician described Dingo as "a true rockstar", and said he would forever miss his pal's energy, loyalty, and even his annoying antics.

The rapper continued: "Life will always be less without you, but legends never die."

machine gun kelly mourns brother dingo megan fox cheating scandal
Source: MEGA

MGK is expecting his second child.

Amidst his heartbreak, MGK also shared how bittersweet the moment is – as his second child is on the way, but Dingo will never get to meet them.

The rapper-turned-pop-punk rocker shared: "I feel like you're up there with my new child, dressed up in a hilarious costume, making them laugh, getting ready to send them down. I couldn't ask for a more bittersweet birth blessing."

machine gun kelly mourns brother dingo megan fox cheating scandal
Source: MEGA

MGK hopes for a 'second chance' with Megan Fox.

The loss comes as MGK faces a second heartbreak – his split from Fox, 38, who is pregnant with his child but has no interest in rekindling their rocky romance.

A source claimed the Transformers actress is done with his dramas.

The insider said: "Megan is moving forward independently and is not interested in revisiting the past. She is deeply hurt by how things ended but is focusing on healing."

machine gun kelly mourns brother dingo megan fox cheating scandal
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox has no intention to get back together with MGK.

Despite MGK desperately hoping for a second chance, Fox isn't budging.

Insiders told Us Weekly: "He would like to reconcile, but Megan is firm in her decision to move on. She doesn't see a future with him anymore."

The pair, who began dating in 2020, called it quits in November, just weeks after Fox's surprise pregnancy was announced.

Their break-up came after months of public fights and cryptic social media posts, with fans speculating about infidelity and trust issues.

Fox even hinted at a major betrayal, posting a fiery Instagram caption quoting Beyoncé's Lemonade lyrics about being "dishonest".

While MGK was reportedly devastated, Fox had already checked out.

The source revealed: "She wants to break the cycle. She doesn't want to put herself in the same position again."

