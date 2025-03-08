Heartbroken Machine Gun Kelly Mourns 'Brother' Dingo — As Pregnant Ex Megan Fox Moves On in Wake of His 'Cheating' Scandal

MGK – born Colson Baker – poured out his grief in a gut-wrenching Instagram tribute, revealing how Dingo's death has hit him harder than even the loss of his own father.

He wrote: "Crazy… I didn't even cry this hard when my dad died. I've lost a lot of friends, but I've never lost a brother."

The musician described Dingo as "a true rockstar", and said he would forever miss his pal's energy, loyalty, and even his annoying antics.

The rapper continued: "Life will always be less without you, but legends never die."