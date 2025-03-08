Blake Lively Hit With Rumor 'Another Simple Favor' Co-Star Anna Kendrick 'Never Wants to Work With Her Again' — With Fans Spotting 'Shade' Move During Pair's Red Carpet Appearance to Plug Movie Sequel

In the comments of the interview on Instagram, fans praised the Twilight star's response to the question while hinting at its underlying meaning.

One wrote: "That was a relatable and respectful answer."

Another commented: "'Ooh you know' saying so much without saying much."

A third added: "Queen of saying everything without saying anything lol."

Another reporter at the event asked Kendrick how her new film is "being impacted by everything going on in the world" — referencing Lively's ongoing legal battle with Baldoni.

The actor again avoided answering the question directly, saying: "Why? What happened? I did ayahuasca and the last year of my life has been gone. But I heard the movie's amazing."

She then blew a kiss at the interviewer and walked away.