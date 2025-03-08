Your tip
Blake Lively Hit With Rumor 'Another Simple Favor' Co-Star Anna Kendrick 'Never Wants to Work With Her Again' — With Fans Spotting 'Shade' Move During Pair's Red Carpet Appearance to Plug Movie Sequel

Blake Lively was allegedly 'terrified' of attending the premiere of her new film with Anna Kendrick.

March 8 2025, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Blake Lively was allegedly "terrified" of her new film, Another Simple Favor, at the 2025 South By Southwest Film and TV Festival, being overshadowed by the actress's ongoing legal drama with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Lively's co-star Anna Kendrick seemingly threw some shade at the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress during the film's premiere as insiders claim the Pitch Perfect star wants nothing to do with her again.

While Kendrick was signing autographs and taking selfies with fans during the film festival on Friday, March 7, a reporter asked her about her time with Lively.

An interviewer asked: "What does it mean to be working with Blake Lively again?"

Kendrick simply replied, "Oh, you know," and continued to walk the red carpet and greet fans.

In the comments of the interview on Instagram, fans praised the Twilight star's response to the question while hinting at its underlying meaning.

One wrote: "That was a relatable and respectful answer."

Another commented: "'Ooh you know' saying so much without saying much."

A third added: "Queen of saying everything without saying anything lol."

Another reporter at the event asked Kendrick how her new film is "being impacted by everything going on in the world" — referencing Lively's ongoing legal battle with Baldoni.

The actor again avoided answering the question directly, saying: "Why? What happened? I did ayahuasca and the last year of my life has been gone. But I heard the movie's amazing."

She then blew a kiss at the interviewer and walked away.

When Lively was asked what it was like "to be back with Anna," she had a very different answer.

She said: "Oh, it's the best! I'm so happy to be here."

Despite efforts to maintain a united front, sources indicate that underlying tensions have emerged, including disputes over billing on the film's poster.

Article continues below advertisement

A source claimed the Gossip Girl actress, 37, was terrified ahead of the premiere.

The film's director, Paul Feig, 62, reportedly asked Lively to attend the event for the "sake of the cast" as he desperately attempted to save his film from the rumor mill.

They claimed: "Paul told her it's very important she attends for the sake of the cast."

The insider told The Daily Mail: "(Anna) made up her mind on Blake based on her own experience working with her.

"Anna will walk the line with her, and she will answer questions about the film. But she will not be involved in any questions about Justin. She will not entertain this.

"Behind the scenes, everyone feels extremely upset at how this has panned out.

"Anna does not want to do another film with Blake."

Feig shut down online rumors that a feud between the movie's stars had "indefinitely shelved" the sequel during the premiere, telling reporters: "Sorry. The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don't believe anything you read on social media these days."

