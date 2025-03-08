Student Tells How She Sold Her VIRGINITY for Nearly $2MILLION to Hollywood Star Who Was Guest at Jeffrey Epstein's 'Pedophile Island' — But Insists She Has 'No Regrets' As She's Now Rich
A British university student from Manchester named Laura decided to auction off her virginity for a staggering $2million, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 22-year-old said, despite being born into a "very strict" family with a religious background, she has no regrets and now wants to become a sugar baby doted on by rich men.
Laura started the process in December 2023 by submitting an application to the escort site Cinderella Escorts.
She revealed how there was a competitive bidding process where an "extremely well-known Hollywood actor from Los Angeles" emerged victorious, beating out other bidders.
The event took place in a luxurious London hotel, where the buyer, who had allegedly visited Jeffrey Epstein's infamous island, brought a doctor to verify Laura's virginity beforehand.
Despite the unconventional circumstances surrounding the sale, she viewed the experience as an easy solution to escape a life of financial struggle.
Now, with $2million, Laura aims to transition into a lifestyle as a sugar baby, demanding nearly $39,000 a month from interested wealthy men for her companionship.
Laura said that her traditional parents were initially "surprised" by her unique decision to auction her virginity but later came to support her, appreciating their daughter's desire to have complete bodily autonomy.
Laura remarked: "I don't think anyone should interfere and tell me who I should have sex with, after all it's my body and I'm a free and independent woman. What's more, I'm of legal age and therefore fully aware of my decision."
Since losing her virginity, Laura has used the substantial payment to fund holidays and purchase properties which she now rents out.
She has also found herself mingling in elite circles, claiming to have dated NBA players, Premier League athletes, and politicians.
The college student told The Daily Mail: "If you're a woman who flirts with these men and maybe even gets intimate, then they open up and tell you everything. You can just ask so many questions.
"I'm a very curious person and these circles were just like a paradise for inquisitive people like me."
Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Teammate Xavier Worthy Arrested On Grim Charges of 'Assault Against Family or Household Member' by 'Impeding Breathing or Circulation'
However, she advises caution to other women considering a similar path, emphasizing the importance of assessing potential risks before selling yourself out for sex work.
She said: "Of course, there are a lot of risks involved. It is important to clearly communicate sexual taboos beforehand. You should definitely contact a renowned agency and never plan something like this on your own."