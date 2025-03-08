Student Tells How She Sold Her VIRGINITY for Nearly $2MILLION to Hollywood Star Who Was Guest at Jeffrey Epstein's 'Pedophile Island' — But Insists She Has 'No Regrets' As She's Now Rich

Laura started the process in December 2023 by submitting an application to the escort site Cinderella Escorts.

She revealed how there was a competitive bidding process where an "extremely well-known Hollywood actor from Los Angeles" emerged victorious, beating out other bidders.

The event took place in a luxurious London hotel, where the buyer, who had allegedly visited Jeffrey Epstein's infamous island, brought a doctor to verify Laura's virginity beforehand.

Despite the unconventional circumstances surrounding the sale, she viewed the experience as an easy solution to escape a life of financial struggle.

Now, with $2million, Laura aims to transition into a lifestyle as a sugar baby, demanding nearly $39,000 a month from interested wealthy men for her companionship.