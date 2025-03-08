Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Student Tells How She Sold Her VIRGINITY for Nearly $2MILLION to Hollywood Star Who Was Guest at Jeffrey Epstein's 'Pedophile Island' — But Insists She Has 'No Regrets' As She's Now Rich

Composite photo of Laura and Jeffrey Epstein
Source: Cinderella Escorts; MEGA

A college student sold her virginity to a Hollywood celebrity.

Profile Image

March 8 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

A British university student from Manchester named Laura decided to auction off her virginity for a staggering $2million, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 22-year-old said, despite being born into a "very strict" family with a religious background, she has no regrets and now wants to become a sugar baby doted on by rich men.

Article continues below advertisement
student sold her virginity million hollywood star jeffrey epstein
Source: Cinderella Escorts;

A British student sold her virginity for $2million.

Article continues below advertisement

Laura started the process in December 2023 by submitting an application to the escort site Cinderella Escorts.

She revealed how there was a competitive bidding process where an "extremely well-known Hollywood actor from Los Angeles" emerged victorious, beating out other bidders.

The event took place in a luxurious London hotel, where the buyer, who had allegedly visited Jeffrey Epstein's infamous island, brought a doctor to verify Laura's virginity beforehand.

Despite the unconventional circumstances surrounding the sale, she viewed the experience as an easy solution to escape a life of financial struggle.

Now, with $2million, Laura aims to transition into a lifestyle as a sugar baby, demanding nearly $39,000 a month from interested wealthy men for her companionship.

Article continues below advertisement
student sold her virginity million hollywood star jeffrey epstein
Source: Cinderella Escorts

Laura said that receiving a payment of more than $1million felt like she was living 'in a dream'.

Article continues below advertisement

Laura said that her traditional parents were initially "surprised" by her unique decision to auction her virginity but later came to support her, appreciating their daughter's desire to have complete bodily autonomy.

Laura remarked: "I don't think anyone should interfere and tell me who I should have sex with, after all it's my body and I'm a free and independent woman. What's more, I'm of legal age and therefore fully aware of my decision."

Article continues below advertisement
student sold her virginity million hollywood star jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

The celebrity buyer allegedly visited Jeffrey Epstein's infamous island.

Article continues below advertisement

Since losing her virginity, Laura has used the substantial payment to fund holidays and purchase properties which she now rents out.

She has also found herself mingling in elite circles, claiming to have dated NBA players, Premier League athletes, and politicians.

The college student told The Daily Mail: "If you're a woman who flirts with these men and maybe even gets intimate, then they open up and tell you everything. You can just ask so many questions.

"I'm a very curious person and these circles were just like a paradise for inquisitive people like me."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Composite photo of Travis Kelse and Xavier Worthy

Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Teammate Xavier Worthy Arrested On Grim Charges of 'Assault Against Family or Household Member' by 'Impeding Breathing or Circulation'

Photo of Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise's New Blockbuster Thrown Into Production Chaos After Filming Was Halted When Co-Star John Goodman Had to Be Raced to Hospital Following 'Major Injury' on Set

Article continues below advertisement
student sold her virginity million hollywood star jeffrey epstein
Source: Cinderella Escorts

The 22-year-old revealed that the buyer had even brought a doctor to 'confirm the authenticity' of her virginity.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

However, she advises caution to other women considering a similar path, emphasizing the importance of assessing potential risks before selling yourself out for sex work.

She said: "Of course, there are a lot of risks involved. It is important to clearly communicate sexual taboos beforehand. You should definitely contact a renowned agency and never plan something like this on your own."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.