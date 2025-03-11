Your tip
Revealed: Meghan Markle's Disastrous Streaming Ratings — And The One Surprising Thing That Makes Them Rise As Her Cookery Show is Branded a Woke Joke

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: Netflix

Meghan Markle's new show received a ton of backlash.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 11 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle's disastrous streaming ratings have been revealed just days after the former Hollywood actress announced her series was picked up for a second season.

After the series was finally released on Netflix after a delay, social media users slammed the show as "boring" and "not authentic," RadarOnline.com can report.

meghan markle torment netflix cookery show mrs sussex exposes brutal trolling and death threats
Source: NETFLIX

Earlier this month, Markle's new cooking and lifestyle series was released on Netflix.

Earlier this month, Markle's new cooking and lifestyle series was released on Netflix – after pushing the date back – and it certainly didn't take long for viewers to bash the royal.

One user wrote on X: "Meghan Markle's new Netflix show is sooo curated...and boring."

A second said: "Meghan Markle show. Tried to enjoy but boring. Music irritating. Could not finish episode 1. Not authentic."

A third added: "Netflix.. it’s time to cut your losses... this was tone death, boring and cringeworthy. Meghan Markle looks so uncomfortable and unrelateable… just stop, please... stop."

A fourth tweeted: "I gave up on the Meghan Markle thing after two episodes. It’s too boring to watch, even ironically. She doesn’t do anything. It’s almost like Netflix made it just to make some cash back off the Meghan haters, but it doesn’t work for that, even. It’s just kind of cringey."

Unfortunately for the ex-actress, Netflix bosses aren't even considering her series "a runaway success," according to the Daily Mail.

A study revealed the series was more successful in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia compared to the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

However, the series didn't even come close to ranking the same ratings as her documentary series with her royal husband, Prince Harry, who seems to be her secret weapon to gain viewers.

meghan markle torment netflix cookery show mrs sussex exposes brutal trolling and death threats
Source: NETFLIX

The Netflix series didn't receive as many viewers as her documentary series with Prince Harry.

According to the study by Samba TV, the eight-part cooking and lifestyle series was watched by 526,000 households in the first five days following it's release on the streaming platform.

The documentary with her husband, Harry & Meghan, was watched by 2.1 million households in approximately the same number of days.

Despite the ongoing backlash Markle is receiving over the show, she recently announced it was renewed for a second season.

She wrote: "Oh, how I love ASMR! If you’re loving Season 1, just wait until you see the fun we cooked up on Season 2!

"Thanks for joining the party, and an endless thanks to the amazing team and crew who helped bring it all to life! @netflix."

meghan markle netflix show with love meghan what she revealed
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan Markle's show has been picked up for a new season.

At the time of the announcement, it was revealed filming for the second series was already complete.

Following the news, viewers weren't thrilled their input wasn't taken into consideration before the series earned a second season.

One user said: “Honestly, this was an excellent PR strategy. Film the show. Break it into two parts and then make it seem like it was renewed for a second season because everyone loved it. Good one, but we see right through the BS. With Love, Meghan is a flop.”

Another user claimed: It wasn’t renewed. It was part 2 that was already done. @netflix was just splitting it into 2 seasons."

