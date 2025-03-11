Revealed: Meghan Markle's Disastrous Streaming Ratings — And The One Surprising Thing That Makes Them Rise As Her Cookery Show is Branded a Woke Joke

Earlier this month, Markle's new cooking and lifestyle series was released on Netflix – after pushing the date back – and it certainly didn't take long for viewers to bash the royal.

One user wrote on X: "Meghan Markle's new Netflix show is sooo curated...and boring."

A second said: "Meghan Markle show. Tried to enjoy but boring. Music irritating. Could not finish episode 1. Not authentic."

A third added: "Netflix.. it’s time to cut your losses... this was tone death, boring and cringeworthy. Meghan Markle looks so uncomfortable and unrelateable… just stop, please... stop."

A fourth tweeted: "I gave up on the Meghan Markle thing after two episodes. It’s too boring to watch, even ironically. She doesn’t do anything. It’s almost like Netflix made it just to make some cash back off the Meghan haters, but it doesn’t work for that, even. It’s just kind of cringey."