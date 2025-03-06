Meghan Markle in 'Sink or Swim Time' After Last-Minute Attempt at 'Desperate' Rebrand as Delayed Netflix Show Is Finally Released
Meghan Markle's last-ditch effort to revive her lifestyle brand could be make or break for her entire career.
The Duchess' "desperate" rebrand is being blasted as a final attempt to save her sinking image, with insiders revealing she’s scrambling to make her wellness venture and cooking show a hit before it all completely crashes and burns, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On February 18, Markle, 43, revealed she was switching the name of her lifestyle brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever – a move that was quickly labeled "cringeworthy" by fans.
The move also came just days before the delayed launch of her new Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan.
The anticipated series was released on Tuesday after its initial debut day of mid-January was pushed back due to the California wildfires.
The cooking show works side by side with her wellness business, which features items available for purchase like crepe mix, wildflower honey, flower sprinkles, a variety of teas, and her "world-famous" jam.
After launching her original website nearly a year ago, some insiders are now calling her efforts to completely overhaul the brand as "desperate."
One source told NewsFlash: "This rebrand seems like a last-minute decision, and some say it reeks of desperation."
They also confirmed the likeliness of Netflix being involved in Markle's business as well, as the products in her line are showcased in With Love, Meghan episodes.
The insider went on: "Meghan is taking a big gamble that her fans will continue to support her through this seemingly endless hype."
When it comes to her decision to switch up the company name, the Suits actress believed American Rivera Orchard limited her to "things that were just manufactured and grown in this area."
Markle also revealed she "secured" the new name back in 2022.
The insider said: "Many people questioned why she didn't just call it that in the first place. Especially because it seems like she's always been planning to sell the same products: food and home and gardening goods, and of course, her jam."
Markle's critics argue this could be her final shot at success – especially after her Spotify and Netflix projects yielded disappointing results.
The source added: "As Ever must succeed, and the Netflix show has got to click with viewers.
"It's sink or swim time."
Markle also dealt with several trademark issues over her wellness brand – most notably being slammed for appearing to copy Goop, the lifestyle company founded by actress Gwyneth Paltrow.
Adding fuel to the fire, RadarOnline.com revealed last month the royal was reportedly shown the door by Hollywood talent agency WME.
Buckingham Palace courtiers have even branded Markle a "budget royal" after her embarrassing "tailspin" rebrand of her lifestyle venture.
An insider told us: "Word has it that there’s been quite the chuckle among certain groups back in London at the palace over a new name making the rounds: As If."
They added: "The whole situation seems so rushed and poorly thought out, with the brand name dispute making her look like she’s grasping at straws.
"Talk about budget royal vibes! She seems in a tailspin. She is worried that the brand won't take off and the cash won't roll in."