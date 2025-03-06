Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle in 'Sink or Swim Time' After Last-Minute Attempt at 'Desperate' Rebrand as Delayed Netflix Show Is Finally Released

Photo of Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle could lose it all if her rebrand and Netflix show don't go off without a hitch.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 5 2025, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Meghan Markle's last-ditch effort to revive her lifestyle brand could be make or break for her entire career.

The Duchess' "desperate" rebrand is being blasted as a final attempt to save her sinking image, with insiders revealing she’s scrambling to make her wellness venture and cooking show a hit before it all completely crashes and burns, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle netflix mindy
Source: Netflix

Sources say the Duchess of Sussex is in 'sink or swim time' after attempting to revive her wellness brand.

Article continues below advertisement

On February 18, Markle, 43, revealed she was switching the name of her lifestyle brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever – a move that was quickly labeled "cringeworthy" by fans.

The move also came just days before the delayed launch of her new Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan.

The anticipated series was released on Tuesday after its initial debut day of mid-January was pushed back due to the California wildfires.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle netflix
Source: Netflix

The rebrand came just shortly before the delayed launch of her new Netflix cooking show.

Article continues below advertisement

The cooking show works side by side with her wellness business, which features items available for purchase like crepe mix, wildflower honey, flower sprinkles, a variety of teas, and her "world-famous" jam.

After launching her original website nearly a year ago, some insiders are now calling her efforts to completely overhaul the brand as "desperate."

Article continues below advertisement

One source told NewsFlash: "This rebrand seems like a last-minute decision, and some say it reeks of desperation."

They also confirmed the likeliness of Netflix being involved in Markle's business as well, as the products in her line are showcased in With Love, Meghan episodes.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider went on: "Meghan is taking a big gamble that her fans will continue to support her through this seemingly endless hype."

When it comes to her decision to switch up the company name, the Suits actress believed American Rivera Orchard limited her to "things that were just manufactured and grown in this area."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry branded meghan markles useful idiot
Source: MEGA

Markle received backlash for appearing to copy other celebrities similar lifestyle brands.

Article continues below advertisement

Markle also revealed she "secured" the new name back in 2022.

The insider said: "Many people questioned why she didn't just call it that in the first place. Especially because it seems like she's always been planning to sell the same products: food and home and gardening goods, and of course, her jam."

Article continues below advertisement

Markle's critics argue this could be her final shot at success – especially after her Spotify and Netflix projects yielded disappointing results.

The source added: "As Ever must succeed, and the Netflix show has got to click with viewers.

"It's sink or swim time."

Article continues below advertisement

Markle also dealt with several trademark issues over her wellness brand – most notably being slammed for appearing to copy Goop, the lifestyle company founded by actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

Adding fuel to the fire, RadarOnline.com revealed last month the royal was reportedly shown the door by Hollywood talent agency WME.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn 'Embarrassed' Over 'Blind' Confession at The Oscars — As Hollywood Icon Leaves Fans Baffled With Appearance and Swirls 'Plastic Surgery' Rumors

Split photo of Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise.

What's Her Mission? — We Reveal The REAL Reason Ana de Armas Linked Up With Megastar Tom Cruise on Valentine’s Day Eve

Article continues below advertisement

Buckingham Palace courtiers have even branded Markle a "budget royal" after her embarrassing "tailspin" rebrand of her lifestyle venture.

An insider told us: "Word has it that there’s been quite the chuckle among certain groups back in London at the palace over a new name making the rounds: As If."

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry meghan markle invictus games netflix marriage
Source: MEGA

Sources say Markle has been branded a 'budget royal' after her rebrand attempt.

They added: "The whole situation seems so rushed and poorly thought out, with the brand name dispute making her look like she’s grasping at straws.

"Talk about budget royal vibes! She seems in a tailspin. She is worried that the brand won't take off and the cash won't roll in."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.