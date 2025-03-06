Meghan Markle in 'Sink or Swim Time' After Last-Minute Attempt at 'Desperate' Rebrand as Delayed Netflix Show Is Finally Released

On February 18, Markle, 43, revealed she was switching the name of her lifestyle brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever – a move that was quickly labeled "cringeworthy" by fans.

The move also came just days before the delayed launch of her new Netflix cooking series, With Love, Meghan.

The anticipated series was released on Tuesday after its initial debut day of mid-January was pushed back due to the California wildfires.