Prince William and Kate Middleton's New Era: How The Royals are 'Opening Up More to The World' Following Their 'Brutal' Year With Her Cancer Battle
Prince William and Kate Middleton's new era has officially started.
After the royal couple's "brutal" year following her cancer diagnosis and fight, they are "stronger closer than ever" and showing a new side to the world, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At the start of 2024, between Middleton's cancer diagnosis and Prince William's father, King Charles, also being diagnosed with cancer, the two had a rough year ahead.
After their "brutal" year, Middleton announced she finished chemotherapy in September 2024 and a few months later, in January 2025, revealed she is in remission from cancer.
Just one month after her announcement, Prince William and Middleton shocked their loyal fans by sharing an intimate moment between the two – with the future king planting a big kiss on his wife for Valentine's Day.
A Life & Style source revealed fellow family members "were surprised" with the couple's PDA-filled post
The insider added: "There have always been unspoken rules about avoiding PDA."
After the tough year, the royal couple decided to embark on a tropical family vacation with their three children – George, Charlotte and Louis.
The insider said: "Their Caribbean holiday was magical. They did things that they haven't done together in years, like taking walks on the beach and building sandcastles. Just sitting and relaxing side-by-side was a treat."
With Middleton's health battle behind them, Prince William and Middleton "couldn't be happier" and "there is much to look forward to" this year."
The magazine's insider added: "They really appear to be more in love than ever before."
Back in January, the mother-of-three returned to the hospital to thank her care team after reaching the emotional milestone amid her cancer battle.
She wrote on Instagram: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more.
"The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer."
The future Queen admitted it's been a "relief" to find out she is in remission and will continue to focus on her "recovery."
Receiving the exciting news was an incredible way for Middleton and her family to kick start the new year, which she stated in her emotional Instagram post.
She wrote: "There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support."