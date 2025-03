Prince William and Kate Middleton's New Era: How The Royals are 'Opening Up More to The World' Following Their 'Brutal' Year With Her Cancer Battle

Back in January, the mother-of-three returned to the hospital to thank her care team after reaching the emotional milestone amid her cancer battle.

She wrote on Instagram: "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more.

"The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer."