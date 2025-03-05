What's Her Mission? — We Reveal The REAL Reason Ana de Armas Linked Up With Megastar Tom Cruise on Valentine’s Day Eve
Ana de Armas is keeping herself in good company with fellow Hollywood A-listers.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the taken actress was most likely seen schmoozing with Tom Cruise during a pre-Valentine's Day dinner date as a way to boost her resume and secure future roles – without a hint of romantic intention behind it.
Almost 13 years after his third marriage crumbled, Cruise, 62, fueled dating rumors when he was seen with the 36-year-old film star in London on February 13.
The two were caught strolling through the city's Soho neighborhood after recently having dinner together during the particularly romantic week.
Sources told JuicyNews "everyone was buzzing" about the two being an "item" after the outing – further noting the ordeal wouldn't be a complete surprise, as the Mission Impossible star hasn't dated anyone seriously since his 2012 divorce from Katie Holmes.
However, it seems the two actors were just catching up as friends to explore the idea of collaborating on a project.
An insider claimed de Armas was seen out with her boyfriend, Manuel Anido Cuesta, "just a few days later."
At the end of last year, the Knives Out star was photographed sharing a smooch with her 27-year-old lawyer beau, whose stepdad also happens to be the president of Cuba.
Cameras then snapped the couple together in Spain on February 17.
While de Armas left fans buzzing over her public appearance with Cruise, he's just the latest star who has been left completely head over heels for the actress.
Another source recently claimed the film star has been reeling in male A-listers left and right, crossing paths with with notable stars like James Bond, Daniel Craig, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and even Keanu Reeves.
She even found herself in a film with Ben Affleck in 2020's Deep Water – the two were reportedly involved afterwards in a short-lived romance.
After being spotted with Cruise, a source told The Sun: "Of course Tom Cruise wants to do a movie with her, she’s successfully worked with almost every one of his rivals just over the last five or six years.
"And Ana also has that personality quirk, similar to Tom’s exes Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz, where she doesn’t give a flying f--- what people say about her or think about her."
Born in Cuba in 1988, de Armas grew up without access to Hollywood films, phones, or the internet. After pursuing a career in acting, she gained attention for her role in the hit Spanish TV series The Boarding School.
Her move to the U.S. in 2014 is what ultimately caught the eye of Hollywood's top executives.
The source added: "Ana’s been on a rocket ship in the business over the last ten years, primarily due to her easygoing personality and her incredible ability to work with these middle-aged, A-list leading men who just become totally captivated by her.
"You can legitimately call her The Leading Man Whisperer because she connects so well with these men, and some of them are 20 years older than she is."
She has also received praise from several leading men, including Craig.
The insider dished: "Daniel Craig gives Ana a ton of credit for helping him find his comedic footing in Knives Out and I'm sure Tom Cruise wants some of that mojo to rub off on him."
However, de Armas and Cruise are not currently slated to work together.
The actress previously married Spanish actor Marc Clotet in 2011, though they divorced two years later.
She was also engaged to Hollywood talent agent Franklin Latt in 2015 but called it off before walking down the aisle.