Where Was Daniel Craig? Actor's No-Show Explained After 'Knives Out' Co-Star Kate Hudson Hits The Red Carpet Without Him

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is being shown in select theaters and will release globally via Netflix on December 23.

"I went away to work with an accent coach for three or four months before we started shooting," Craig told Empire magazine earlier this year about reprising his role.

"I'd forgotten the accent, and I didn't want to do a pastiche. I wanted to make it as grounded and as anchored in reality as possible."

Johnson said fans can definitely expect to see more of Craig's character, adding, "Like with Poirot and Miss Marple, what's fun is how the elements of Benoit's character reveal themselves through his act of solving each one of these mysteries."