Where Was Daniel Craig? Actor's No-Show Explained After 'Knives Out' Co-Star Kate Hudson Hits The Red Carpet Without Him
Daniel Craig was noticeably MIA from the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Monday evening, with lead co-star Kate Hudson hitting the red carpet alongside her famous mom, Goldie Hawn, and other members of the movie's cast.
RadarOnline.com has learned the film's leading man was feeling under the weather.
During the intro last night, director Rian Johnson mentioned that Craig came down with a bug and unfortunately couldn't make it for the special occasion at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
Kate was dressed to impress, clad in a sparkling gold gown while her mother looked chic in a monochromatic black ensemble as they posed for photos at the star-studded affair. The Knives Out actress portrays the character Birdie Jay in the mystery/crime.
In addition to Goldie, Kate's fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, was there to show his support.
Edward Norton, Leslie Odom Jr., Jamie Lee Curtis, Kathryn Hahn, and Janelle Monáe are just a few of the other stars from the flick who hit the red carpet in style.
Bridgerton's Rege-Jean Page also made an appearance.
As for Craig, the James Bond icon was last spotted at the Madrid, Spain, premiere of the film on October 19.
Last month, Johnson addressed rumors surrounding Craig's character, detective Benoit Blanc, confirming he is "obviously" queer while talking about Blanc's love interest.
"There's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with," Johnson said.
Craig teased, "No spoilers, [but] who wouldn't want to live with that person?"
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is being shown in select theaters and will release globally via Netflix on December 23.
"I went away to work with an accent coach for three or four months before we started shooting," Craig told Empire magazine earlier this year about reprising his role.
"I'd forgotten the accent, and I didn't want to do a pastiche. I wanted to make it as grounded and as anchored in reality as possible."
Johnson said fans can definitely expect to see more of Craig's character, adding, "Like with Poirot and Miss Marple, what's fun is how the elements of Benoit's character reveal themselves through his act of solving each one of these mysteries."