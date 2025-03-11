EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's New 'Crocodile Tears' Reality Show Bashed as Cynical Money-Grab by Family of 'Rust' Victim Halyna Hutchins — With Actor Set to Rake in $2.4MILLION From Show
Alec Baldwin's new reality show has been slammed as nothing but a cynical money grab by attorneys representing Rust shooting victim Halyna Hutchins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor, who has tried to defend himself with the show, is due to pocket a pretty penny for detailing the deadly incident.
Cameras were rolling as Baldwin, 66, faced involuntary manslaughter charges over the 2021 death of Hutchins – who was killed on the set of his Western flick Rust when a prop gun fired a live round.
The case was ultimately dismissed when a New Mexico judge ruled prosecutors failed to share key evidence with the Hollywood star's defense team.
During the premier episode of TLC's The Baldwins, the 30 Rock star dramatically broke down in tears and covered his face in front of wife Hilaria, 41, while expressing his gratitude for her and their seven young children in the aftermath of the tragedy.
However, attorneys Gloria Allred, John Carpenter, Carlos Hernandez, and Alina Vulic, who represent Hutchins' family, say the only thing real about the show is how much money Baldwin will make from it.
In a statement to Radar, the group claimed the star is trying to make himself seem like the victim: "Baldwin has compounded the pain of Halyna’s parents and sister by taking advantage of his increased fame and notoriety by monetizing it in a TLC reality show."
The lawyers further claim the show ignored the pain of the surviving family members, rendering them effectively "invisible."
The statement continued: "(Baldwin) entered into a money-making deal with TLC," and added: "Alec does not acknowledge the need to be accountable to (the parents) for killing their daughter and he shamefully ignores the fact that, as a result of his disregard of gun safety protocols on the set of Rust, Halyna will never be in the arms of her family, laughing and smiling again."
That deal could make Baldwin and his family millions of dollars. Insiders claimed the Glengarry Glenn Ross star was seeking a minimum of $300,000 for his appearances in the show – and that figure was said to be separate from the shocking amount he wanted for his wife and kids.
With the show confirmed for eight episodes, his earnings alone could potentially hit $2.4million for the season.
But the big payday may be just what his troubled family needs. Sources claimed the actor's legal expenses are bleeding the couple dry – and the reality show has given them a much needed income boost.
The first episode, entitled Along Came Hilaria, begins with Baldwin 10-days out from his involuntary manslaughter trial, which lasted three days before the case was dismissed.
He called the entire situation surreal, adding that he felt worse for his wife: "I can't even believe that we're going through this, and I always feel more in pain about you than me, because I think to myself, well, you know, I'm going to try to my best to just get through it, and I think what it's done to you and how much it's hurt you and everything."
Through tears, he added: "Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and these kids going through this. I never would have made it with this. Sometimes I'd say, 'Why did I have seven kids? Why do we have seven kids?' And I realize, to help carry me and you through this situation."
A Radar insider called it some of Baldwin's worst acting on film: "His weeping on camera Isn't fooling anybody" while adding: "Obviously, he's desperate to look like an innocent victim himself."