Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Alec Baldwin
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's New 'Crocodile Tears' Reality Show Bashed as Cynical Money-Grab by Family of 'Rust' Victim Halyna Hutchins — With Actor Set to Rake in $2.4MILLION From Show

Split photo of Alec Baldwin's family, TLC reality show
Source: IMDB; ROLLING STONE

'The Baldwins' reality show follows the actor, wife Hilaria, and their seven children.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 11 2025, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Alec Baldwin's new reality show has been slammed as nothing but a cynical money grab by attorneys representing Rust shooting victim Halyna Hutchins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The actor, who has tried to defend himself with the show, is due to pocket a pretty penny for detailing the deadly incident.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo from 'The Baldwins'
Source: TLC

Baldwin is seen breaking down in tears as he recounts the deadly 'Rust' set shooting on 'The Baldwins.'

Article continues below advertisement

Cameras were rolling as Baldwin, 66, faced involuntary manslaughter charges over the 2021 death of Hutchins – who was killed on the set of his Western flick Rust when a prop gun fired a live round.

The case was ultimately dismissed when a New Mexico judge ruled prosecutors failed to share key evidence with the Hollywood star's defense team.

During the premier episode of TLC's The Baldwins, the 30 Rock star dramatically broke down in tears and covered his face in front of wife Hilaria, 41, while expressing his gratitude for her and their seven young children in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Article continues below advertisement
alec baldwin cry
Source: TLC

Critics slammed Baldwin as having 'crocodile tears.'

Article continues below advertisement

However, attorneys Gloria Allred, John Carpenter, Carlos Hernandez, and Alina Vulic, who represent Hutchins' family, say the only thing real about the show is how much money Baldwin will make from it.

In a statement to Radar, the group claimed the star is trying to make himself seem like the victim: "Baldwin has compounded the pain of Halyna’s parents and sister by taking advantage of his increased fame and notoriety by monetizing it in a TLC reality show."

The lawyers further claim the show ignored the pain of the surviving family members, rendering them effectively "invisible."

The statement continued: "(Baldwin) entered into a money-making deal with TLC," and added: "Alec does not acknowledge the need to be accountable to (the parents) for killing their daughter and he shamefully ignores the fact that, as a result of his disregard of gun safety protocols on the set of Rust, Halyna will never be in the arms of her family, laughing and smiling again."

Article continues below advertisement
halyna hutchins
Source: MEGA

The family of Hutchins claimed Baldwin is simply after some big bucks.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Composite photo of Barbie Doll, Skull, and Toilet

EXCLUSIVE: Diamond Encrusted Barbie Dolls, Gold Platted Toilets and Stolen Dinosaur Skulls — RADAR Reveals Hollywood Stars’ 10 Biggest Wastes of Money

Split photo of Catherine O'Hara, 'Home Alone'

EXCLUSIVE: Beloved 'Beetlejuice' Star Catherine O'Hara Shares VERY Emotional Look-Back at Movie Career — Including How She's Still Close to 'Home Alone' Co-Star Macaulay Culkin After He Fled Limelight

Article continues below advertisement

That deal could make Baldwin and his family millions of dollars. Insiders claimed the Glengarry Glenn Ross star was seeking a minimum of $300,000 for his appearances in the show – and that figure was said to be separate from the shocking amount he wanted for his wife and kids.

With the show confirmed for eight episodes, his earnings alone could potentially hit $2.4million for the season.

But the big payday may be just what his troubled family needs. Sources claimed the actor's legal expenses are bleeding the couple dry – and the reality show has given them a much needed income boost.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The first episode, entitled Along Came Hilaria, begins with Baldwin 10-days out from his involuntary manslaughter trial, which lasted three days before the case was dismissed.

He called the entire situation surreal, adding that he felt worse for his wife: "I can't even believe that we're going through this, and I always feel more in pain about you than me, because I think to myself, well, you know, I'm going to try to my best to just get through it, and I think what it's done to you and how much it's hurt you and everything."

Through tears, he added: "Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and these kids going through this. I never would have made it with this. Sometimes I'd say, 'Why did I have seven kids? Why do we have seven kids?' And I realize, to help carry me and you through this situation."

A Radar insider called it some of Baldwin's worst acting on film: "His weeping on camera Isn't fooling anybody" while adding: "Obviously, he's desperate to look like an innocent victim himself."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.