EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin's New 'Crocodile Tears' Reality Show Bashed as Cynical Money-Grab by Family of 'Rust' Victim Halyna Hutchins — With Actor Set to Rake in $2.4MILLION From Show

The first episode, entitled Along Came Hilaria, begins with Baldwin 10-days out from his involuntary manslaughter trial, which lasted three days before the case was dismissed.

He called the entire situation surreal, adding that he felt worse for his wife: "I can't even believe that we're going through this, and I always feel more in pain about you than me, because I think to myself, well, you know, I'm going to try to my best to just get through it, and I think what it's done to you and how much it's hurt you and everything."

Through tears, he added: "Honestly, from the bottom of my soul, I don't know where I'd be if I didn't have you and these kids going through this. I never would have made it with this. Sometimes I'd say, 'Why did I have seven kids? Why do we have seven kids?' And I realize, to help carry me and you through this situation."

A Radar insider called it some of Baldwin's worst acting on film: "His weeping on camera Isn't fooling anybody" while adding: "Obviously, he's desperate to look like an innocent victim himself."