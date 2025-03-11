EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'National Lampoon' Star Beverly D'Angelo's Secret Dream to Be a Singer After Accidentally 'Singing Herself' Into Iconic Comedy Roles

While she's best known for playing Chevy Chase's wife Ellen Griswold in the cult classic National Lampoon's series, Beverly D'Angelo has confessed she actually wanted to be a singer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Despite her signing aspirations, D'Angelo, 60, made a name for herself in Hollywood as an actress, starring in over 60 films, including Hair and Coal Miner's Daughter, in which she played country music legend Patsy Cline.