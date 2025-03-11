Meghan Markle Ripped by Former Vanity Fair Chief Tina Brown in Brutal Takedown — 'She Has An Unerring Instinct for Getting it Wrong'
Former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown has delivered her scathing review of Meghan Markle's new Netflix show.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Brown, a royals expert, said the Duchess of Sussex completely missed the mark with the content of her new kitchen series – slamming Markle as "too damn impatient" and "behind the curve" with her latest efforts.
Amidst several harsh reviews, Brown, 71, criticized Markle and her new show on her Substack newsletter, declaring the Duchess has an "unerring instinct for getting it wrong."
The journalist suggested the only show Markle, 43, could have pulled off is one where she admits "what a flaming flop the last five years have been."
Brown further said the former Suits star has "never figured out a convincing persona" and is "behind the curve."
Noting how she believes Markle is "too damn impatient," Brown added: "Who announces a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and hounds celebrity friends to talk up her strawberry jam on social media, without doing due diligence on the availability of the trademark?"
She also criticized her and husband Prince Harry for choosing Netflix over a potential future with the Royal Family and possibly leading the Commonwealth.
Brown said: "Meghan has come out with a show about fake perfection just when the zeitgeist has turned raucously against it.
"Trump's America is a foulmouthed and disheveled cultural place where podcasters in sweaty T-shirts, crotch-rot jeans, and headphones achieve world domination on YouTube."
Brown admitted she is completely perplexed by Megxit – a play on the term "Brexit" that refers to Harry and Markle stepping back as members of the British royal family – and believes it has been a major misstep.
The editor explained: "All Meghan had to do was shut up and wait. Go quiet for a couple of years, start a family, keep her eyes trained on the splendid royal real estate that would soon come up for grabs.
"The moment William ascended to his role as Prince of Wales, there would have been new global gigs and red carpet roll-outs raining down on the Sussexes' heads. But no. Offered the Commonwealth or Netflix, the Sussexes, with naïve avarice, chose Netflix."
With Love, Meghan, was released on March 4 after being pushed back from its original January air date due to the impact of the California wildfires.
The series has attracted significantly fewer viewers than Harry & Meghan, with only 526,000 households watching in its first five days compared to 2.1 million for the latter.
On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated the renewal of her Netflix show for a second season, admitting to mistakes but claiming she is "learning every day."
However, a Netflix insider revealed reviews have caused concern among executives. Despite the second season, her Netflix contract allegedly hasn't been renewed yet, according to sources, as the shows were filmed back-to-back.
The renewal has potentially been influenced by audience feedback.
Netflix executives are concerned about the poor reviews of Markle’s show, especially as they are business partners in her upcoming lifestyle brand "As Ever" – set to launch in major retail stores.
Industry outlets like The Hollywood Reporter and Variety have criticized the show, and its low 11% viewer rating has caused concern.
Despite the backlash, Netflix is moving forward with the launch of her lifestyle line.
Critics have slammed the show as self-centered, with Variety calling it a "Montecito ego trip" and claiming guests are forced to praise Markle.
They wrote: "The show plays out like a forced march, one in which Meghan's guests must, as the price of getting to share an afternoon in a made-for-TV kitchen with her, praise her first.
"With Love, Meghan is made with a great deal of love - in the sense that the greatest love of all is the one that a person has for herself."
Markle's recent rebrand of her Gwyneth Paltrow dupe As Ever has also been called a desperate last-ditch effort for relevancy as she has been "attempting to claw her way back into Hollywood."
Ahead of the debut of With Love, Meghan, the royal shared the exciting news her long-awaited – and delayed – lifestyle brand was being renamed from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.
The rebrand came after her trademark application was denied by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in September 2024. A month later, well-known food and gift brand Harry & David filed a protest claiming her brand name was too similar to its Royal Riviera line.
On the revamp, a source told us: "She's clearly trying to deflect the disaster. People think she's avoiding the issue and trying to gloss over it."
The insider added: "Having to change her brand's name is an embarrassment for Meghan. It looks bad from a credibility standpoint, like she and her team don't know what they're doing.
"Things are already off to a bumpy start. People around Meghan are worried that behind her apparent enthusiasm, the stress is really gnawing at her."
Meanwhile, Markle has flooded her social media with content promoting her As Ever line, as well as her Netflix show.