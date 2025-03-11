EXCLUSIVE: Behind Meghan Markle's 'Sad Last Ditch' Rebrand as a Gwyneth Paltrow-Copycat 'Entrepreneur' — 'She Knows It's Her Final Roll of the Dice Before Slipping into Obscurity'

Meghan Markle's recent rebrand of her Gwyneth Paltrow dupe As Ever has been called a desperate last-ditch effort for relevancy as she attempts to claw her way back into Hollywood, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ahead of the debut of her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex shared the exciting news her long-awaited – and delayed – lifestyle brand was renamed from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.