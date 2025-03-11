Your tip
Conservative Personality Tucker Carlson Claims Republican Senator Is BLOCKING Full Release of Secret JFK Files — After Lost Evidence 'Reveals' J. Edgar Hoover Ordered President's Murder

Photo of Tucker Carlson
Source: TheTuckerCarlsonShow/YouTube

Tucker Carlson is pointing fingers at one Republican Senator for the JFK files being kept in the dark.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 11 2025, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Tucker Carlson is calling out a certain Republican Senator, claiming he is doing all he can to make sure the secret JFK assassination files never see the light of day.

The conservative mouthpiece claimed Tom Cotton prevented a key hire in President Trump's cabinet in hopes of keeping the classified documents away from public eyes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

tucker
Source: TheTuckerCarlsonShow/YouTube

Carlson went off on the JFK files while chatting it up with Chris Cuomo.

Chris Cuomo joined the former Fox News personality on his podcast, The Tucker Carlson Show, where the two kicked off a conversation about JFK.

Carlson claimed: "At one point there was someone who was being discussed for a job in the intel world, and a member of the SSCI… went to the people making the decision and said, 'You cannot hire this person because this person will be certain to push for the release of the JFK files.'"

He continued: "You have to ask yourself, 'What is that?'... If you’re telling me that six weeks ago, a member of the United States Senate was trying to keep someone out of a job in order to keep these files secret, that is to protect the CIA, I don’t believe that for a second."

tucker carlson jfk
Source: MEGA

Carlson claimed Tom Cotton is blocking the release of the secret files.

After being encouraged by Cuomo to drop the name in question, Carlson finally said: "Tom Carlson of Arkansas did that.

Despite Carlson's head-turning claim, Cotton wasn't having any of it as he took to X to respond.

"This is false. I have no problem releasing the 'JFK files'" the politician raged.

He added: "Had Tucker Carlson asked me, I would’ve told him. He has texted me multiple times in recent weeks, so he knows how to reach me."

All this comes just two months after Trump ordered the release of thousands of classified governmental documents about the 1963 assassination, as well as the files focused on Martin Luther King Jr. and former Senator Robert F. Kennedy's murders as well.

In February, the FBI – now led by Kash Patel – revealed it had discovered 2,400 new records related JFK.

Sources claimed the evidence would expose the assassination was carried out by FBI director J. Edgar Hoover.

michael wolffs new book biggest revelations about donald trump
Source: MEGA

Trump ordered the release of the JFK files back in January.

According to insiders, Hoover – who is said to have kept extensive blackmail files on politicians and celebrities – feared JFK and his brother, then-Attorney General RFK, were going to dump him following the 1964 election.

Sources also claimed that two days after JFK was killed in Dallas, Hoover wrote a smoking-gun memo in which he declared his intent to frame Lee Harvey Oswald – before an investigation had even taken place.

"The thing I am concerned about... is having something issued so we can convince the public that Oswald is the real assassin," Hoover is said to have written.

Photo of John F. Kennedy, J. Edgar Hoover
Source: MEGA

Some believe J. Edgar Hoover was behind JFK's assassination.

Hoover's conspirators were also said to include JFK's Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson and former CIA Director Allen Dulles.

Oswald was shot dead by nightclub owner Jack Ruby just two days following JFK's death in a moment that was captured on camera.

