EXCLUSIVE: Cocaine, Pills, Debt and Swigging Vodka at 11am — RADAR Reveals Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's Tormented Final Days

Madsen – the ex-wife of Reservoir Dogs star Michael Madsen – said: "People think, 'Oh, she was married to a celebrity so her life is all glossy and perfect.' But the reality is that most of the time the first or second wives end up paying a heavy price."

Bach-Hasselhoff was married to Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006 when he was at the peak of his fame.

They met on the set of his hit show Knight Rider – she was an extra while he was the star – and she was pregnant within a year with their eldest daughter Taylor, now 34 and the mother of her only grandchild, seven-month-old London.

She and Hasselhoff had a second daughter Hayley, now 32 and a plus-sized model.

It was she who found her mother's body in the bedroom of her mum's four-bedroom home on Troy Drive in the Hollywood Hills, a stone's throw from the Hollywood sign.

Another close friend, who spoke to the former actress just days before her suicide, said: "Pamela was someone who always tried to hold it together. She dressed well, had her hair done, had Botox and plastic surgery.

"But in the last few months she became withdrawn. When I spoke to her a few days before she died she said she was 'OK' but seemed much quieter than usual. She was into drink in the morning, pills and cocaine – then she ended it all.

"The warning signs were there and it was a horrible end for her."