Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > David Hasselhoff
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Cocaine, Pills, Debt and Swigging Vodka at 11am — RADAR Reveals Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff's Tormented Final Days

cocaine pills debt and swigging vodka at am radar reveals pamela bach hasselhoff tormented final days pp
Source: MEGA

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff neighbors said they saw her younger daughter Hayley 'crying and screaming' outside of her home on the night she died.

March 16 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

The tragic ex-wife of Baywatch star David Hasselhoff was swigging vodka for breakfast and taking cocaine and smoking weed as her life spiraled out of control, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pamela Bach-Hasselhoff took her own life at the age of 62 and was tormented by money worries.

Her addiction to booze, pills, marijuana and cocaine was no secret but friends have been left stunned by her apparent suicide using a handgun.

We can now reveal that, according to close friend Jeannine Madsen, she was described as having "an unholy mess both inside and out."

Article continues below advertisement
cocaine pills debt and swigging vodka at am radar reveals pamela bach hasselhoff tormented final days
Source: MEGA

The ex-actress is said to have been a mess before her tragic passing.

Article continues below advertisement

Madsen – the ex-wife of Reservoir Dogs star Michael Madsen – said: "People think, 'Oh, she was married to a celebrity so her life is all glossy and perfect.' But the reality is that most of the time the first or second wives end up paying a heavy price."

Bach-Hasselhoff was married to Baywatch actor David Hasselhoff from 1989 to 2006 when he was at the peak of his fame.

They met on the set of his hit show Knight Rider – she was an extra while he was the star – and she was pregnant within a year with their eldest daughter Taylor, now 34 and the mother of her only grandchild, seven-month-old London.

She and Hasselhoff had a second daughter Hayley, now 32 and a plus-sized model.

It was she who found her mother's body in the bedroom of her mum's four-bedroom home on Troy Drive in the Hollywood Hills, a stone's throw from the Hollywood sign.

Another close friend, who spoke to the former actress just days before her suicide, said: "Pamela was someone who always tried to hold it together. She dressed well, had her hair done, had Botox and plastic surgery.

"But in the last few months she became withdrawn. When I spoke to her a few days before she died she said she was 'OK' but seemed much quieter than usual. She was into drink in the morning, pills and cocaine – then she ended it all.

"The warning signs were there and it was a horrible end for her."

Article continues below advertisement
cocaine pills debt and swigging vodka at am radar reveals pamela bach hasselhoff tormented final days
Source: MEGA

Pamela with her famous ex David in her heyday.

Article continues below advertisement

Once fastidious about housekeeping, pals say Pamela had allowed her home to become a mess before the end of her life.

The friend said: "The cat's litter tray was overflowing, clothes were on the floor, dirty dishes in the kitchen.

"Her house was an unholy mess and so was she. It was sad to see how far she had fallen.

"She was drinking neat vodka at 11am. There were pills. She was smoking marijuana all day long.

"She'd had bad times with drugs and alcohol before but had always managed to pull through."

On social media, Pamela purojected an upbeat and positive image, at least until the end of last year when she abruptly stopped posting as her addiction gripped tighter.

Article continues below advertisement
cocaine pills debt and swigging vodka at am radar reveals pamela bach hasselhoff tormented final days pp
Source: MEGA

Bach was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot on March 5.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
jennifer lopez revenge romance new man revealed moved on with hunky new co star rumors grow ben affleck back ex wife jennifer garner pp

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez's 'Revenge Romance New Man' Revealed! How Diva Has 'Moved On' With Hunky New Co-Star — As Rumors Grow Her Former Husband Ben Affleck is Back With Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner

Photo of James Van Der Beek

WATCH: Dawson's Creek Star James Van Der Beek Opens Up in Heart-Wrenching Video About Past Year Being 'Hardest of His Life' As He Battles Stage 3 Colon Cancer: 'I Had to Look My Mortality in the Eye'

Her last Instagram post on December 31, showed a picture of her granddaughter London with the message: "As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby London.

"Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing. Here's to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy and embracing every precious moment."

But 10 weeks later she was dead.

David Hasselhoff, now 72, married Welsh model Hayley Roberts, 44, in 2018 after meeting her in a hotel bar in Cardiff in the United Kingdom when he was a judge on Britain's Got Talent.

His ex-wife was said to have "dreaded" meeting Roberts during the 2023 wedding of daughter Taylor to estate agent Madison Fiore.

Jeannine Madsen said: "Pamela was so nervous. I told her to dress up and go with her head held high. She got through it but said it was tough.

"Pamela never stopped loving David. She talked about him, years and years after their divorce, long after he moved on."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.