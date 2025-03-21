EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Going Nuclear' at Her Business Team — By Blaming Them for Constantly Messing Up Trademark Paperwork… 'Nothing's Ever HER Fault!'
Red-faced Meghan Markle has hit the roof with her high-powered lawyer after the attorney "made her a laughing stock" for the second time.
She’s furious documents to trademark her new lifestyle brand As Ever have been rejected because they weren’t SIGNED, RadarOnline.com can reveal – and is also said to be blaming other members of her team for her gaffes as she "hates taking responsibility" and can "never admit she is in the wrong," according to insiders.
The latest embarrassing blunder to hit the duchess' business effort comes after her original name, American Riviera Orchard, was rejected by the US Patent and Trademark Office for being too general after months of work.
The Duchess of Sussex, currently also facing growing rumors her seven-year marriage to Prince Harry is on the rocks, wants to ape Gwyneth Paltrow's $250million Goop lifestyle empire, but her plans are stuttering.
After her latest As Ever paperwork was knocked back by authorities, a source told us: "Meghan is furious at the delays which have been going on for months.
“She feels she has been made a laughing stock amongst the California elite because she can't even get a simple trademark over the line without basic errors. Now she's threatened to sack her team if they don't get her brand trademarked.
“First her attorneys couldn’t get the American Riviera Orchard trademark over the line and now, after she changed the name to As Ever, they couldn’t even get the documents signed.
“It is hugely embarrassing and hugely damaging for her fledgling brand and she is furious.”
Another source added: "She's gone nuclear over the situation but she didn't check the paperwork either. It is like nothing is ever her fault."
Markle's legal team, led by Marjorie Witter Norman, has been told to resubmit the papers or the application will be junked by the USPTO.
The application includes a range of other issues that need resolving.
The USPTO said: "SUMMARY OF ISSUES: Declaration Requirement. Classification and Identification of Goods Requirement. Multiple-Class Application Requirements."
It added: "The application was unsigned because applicant did not provide a signature. Thus, the application is not properly verified."
A letter from the government body says the range and descriptions of the goods As Ever wishes to sell need further clarification before a trademark can be issued.
The USPTO went on: "File a response to this nonfinal Office action within three months of the Issue date below to avoid abandonment of the application."
Markle has already been hit by the pressures of launching her new Netflix program.
After a lengthy delay due to the Los Angeles wildfires, Markle's much anticipated new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan finally debuted this month.
But the show has been bashed by critics, who are quick to compare it to another just-released lifestyle program with a similar theme – Pamela Anderson's new Amazon Prime series Pamela's Cooking with Love.
Reviews have already compared the shows similar names and aesthetics, with some fans calling them interchangeable.
It all seem to be taking a toll on the former Suits star.
One insider said: "Everyone seems against her right now and she's paranoid there's a concerted effort to make sure she flops.
"She doesn't trust anyone these days, even her handlers at Netflix."
However, other sources exclusively told RadarOnline.com the truth is much simpler – adding: "There is no one setting her up, her content is just crap. She is just trying to deflect blame for putting out a poor product."