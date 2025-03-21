EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Going Nuclear' at Her Business Team — By Blaming Them for Constantly Messing Up Trademark Paperwork… 'Nothing's Ever HER Fault!'

The latest embarrassing blunder to hit the duchess' business effort comes after her original name, American Riviera Orchard, was rejected by the US Patent and Trademark Office for being too general after months of work.

The Duchess of Sussex, currently also facing growing rumors her seven-year marriage to Prince Harry is on the rocks, wants to ape Gwyneth Paltrow's $250million Goop lifestyle empire, but her plans are stuttering.

After her latest As Ever paperwork was knocked back by authorities, a source told us: "Meghan is furious at the delays which have been going on for months.

“She feels she has been made a laughing stock amongst the California elite because she can't even get a simple trademark over the line without basic errors. Now she's threatened to sack her team if they don't get her brand trademarked.

“First her attorneys couldn’t get the American Riviera Orchard trademark over the line and now, after she changed the name to As Ever, they couldn’t even get the documents signed.

“It is hugely embarrassing and hugely damaging for her fledgling brand and she is furious.”