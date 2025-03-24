Drug Interrogation: Prince Harry 'Must Be Questioned Over Drug Use' Next Time He Crosses US Border, Top Think-Tank Claims
Leading think-tank the Heritage Foundation has suggested Prince Harry "must be questioned over drug use" the next time he crosses over the US border, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the Duke of Sussex's bombshell memoir, Spare, he admitted to experimenting with cocaine, marijuana and psychedelics in the past.
Now, the Heritage Foundation, whose president Kevin Roberts established the controversial Project 2025, has called for Harry, 40, to be interrogated over his past drug use to determine whether or not he lied on his US visa application.
Nile Gardiner of the Heritage Foundation said: "He should be questioned at the US border when he returns from wherever he travels.
"These drugs are illegal in the US. This is a new era of immigration enforcement in the US and the rules are being strictly enforced by the new US administration."
The think-tank has further noted the release of Harry's visa documents could reveal whether or not he checked "no" when asked if he ever used drugs.
The Heritage Foundation previously won a court battle over the release of some of Harry's visa documents, after they claimed he "lied" about his drug use.
Judge Carl Nichols previously ruled the public did not have strong interest in releasing Harry's immigration documents, but after the Heritage Foundation's lawsuit, he vowed to release the "maximum amount possible."
Nichols further ruled, "the Court will determine what portions of those materials can be produced to Heritage."
After the six documents released were "heavily redacted," the think-tank is back in court arguing for the release of more information.
Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security insisted Harry followed all the "applicable rules and regulations."
The six documents released were also said to be redacted to protect Harry's privacy as well as prevent him from being "harassed."
Jarrod Panter, the chief FOIA officer at DHS, also insisted the Duke did not get "preferential treatment."
He added: "The records, as explained above, do not support such an allegation but show the regulatory process involved in reviewing and granting immigration benefits which was done in compliance with the Immigration and Nationality Act and applicable rules and regulation."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry's visa application has unleashed a whole new set of problems for the royal after President Donald Trump threatened to kick him out of the country if it was discovered he failed to disclose his past drug use on his application.
When asked whether or not he supports deporting Harry, Trump said: "I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone.
"He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."
Meanwhile, an insider told us: "President Trump has made it very clear that if Harry is found to have not told the truth on his visa application, then he could face prosecution.
"President Trump has said he won't deport Harry but there is no doubt he would support a prosecution.
"The word in Washington is he should be very worried indeed. There is no love lost between the Sussexes and President Trump."