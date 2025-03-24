Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry

Drug Interrogation: Prince Harry 'Must Be Questioned Over Drug Use' Next Time He Crosses US Border, Top Think-Tank Claims

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The Heritage Foundation demands Prince Harry to be questioned over drug use the next time he enters the US.

Profile Image

March 24 2025, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Leading think-tank the Heritage Foundation has suggested Prince Harry "must be questioned over drug use" the next time he crosses over the US border, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the Duke of Sussex's bombshell memoir, Spare, he admitted to experimenting with cocaine, marijuana and psychedelics in the past.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry exiled royal faces judge bombshell ruling release visa
Source: MEGA

Harry admitted to experimenting with drugs in his memoir, 'Spare.'

Article continues below advertisement

Now, the Heritage Foundation, whose president Kevin Roberts established the controversial Project 2025, has called for Harry, 40, to be interrogated over his past drug use to determine whether or not he lied on his US visa application.

Nile Gardiner of the Heritage Foundation said: "He should be questioned at the US border when he returns from wherever he travels.

"These drugs are illegal in the US. This is a new era of immigration enforcement in the US and the rules are being strictly enforced by the new US administration."

The think-tank has further noted the release of Harry's visa documents could reveal whether or not he checked "no" when asked if he ever used drugs.

Article continues below advertisement
prince harry exiled royal faces judge bombshell ruling release visa
Source: MEGA

The Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit for the release of Harry's immigration documents.

Article continues below advertisement

The Heritage Foundation previously won a court battle over the release of some of Harry's visa documents, after they claimed he "lied" about his drug use.

Judge Carl Nichols previously ruled the public did not have strong interest in releasing Harry's immigration documents, but after the Heritage Foundation's lawsuit, he vowed to release the "maximum amount possible."

Nichols further ruled, "the Court will determine what portions of those materials can be produced to Heritage."

After the six documents released were "heavily redacted," the think-tank is back in court arguing for the release of more information.

Article continues below advertisement
netflix offer prince harry meghan markle new contract dianas death
Source: MEGA

The documents were 'heavily redacted' to protect Harry's privacy and prevent 'harassment.'

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security insisted Harry followed all the "applicable rules and regulations."

The six documents released were also said to be redacted to protect Harry's privacy as well as prevent him from being "harassed."

Jarrod Panter, the chief FOIA officer at DHS, also insisted the Duke did not get "preferential treatment."

He added: "The records, as explained above, do not support such an allegation but show the regulatory process involved in reviewing and granting immigration benefits which was done in compliance with the Immigration and Nationality Act and applicable rules and regulation."

Article continues below advertisement
president donald trump prison girlfriend stormy daniels trial defiance act
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump previously hinted at deporting Harry if he was found to have lied on his visa application about drug use.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON ROYALS
Photo of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle ‘Livid’ Over Ex-Vanity Fair Editor-in-Chief Graydon Carter’s Bombshell Betrayal

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Netflix to Offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle New Contract — as Rogue Royals Could Cash In on 30th Anniversary of Diana's Death

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry's visa application has unleashed a whole new set of problems for the royal after President Donald Trump threatened to kick him out of the country if it was discovered he failed to disclose his past drug use on his application.

When asked whether or not he supports deporting Harry, Trump said: "I don't want to do that. I'll leave him alone.

"He's got enough problems with his wife. She's terrible."

Meanwhile, an insider told us: "President Trump has made it very clear that if Harry is found to have not told the truth on his visa application, then he could face prosecution.

"President Trump has said he won't deport Harry but there is no doubt he would support a prosecution.

"The word in Washington is he should be very worried indeed. There is no love lost between the Sussexes and President Trump."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.