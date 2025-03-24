Drug Interrogation: Prince Harry 'Must Be Questioned Over Drug Use' Next Time He Crosses US Border, Top Think-Tank Claims

Now, the Heritage Foundation, whose president Kevin Roberts established the controversial Project 2025, has called for Harry, 40, to be interrogated over his past drug use to determine whether or not he lied on his US visa application.

Nile Gardiner of the Heritage Foundation said: "He should be questioned at the US border when he returns from wherever he travels.

"These drugs are illegal in the US. This is a new era of immigration enforcement in the US and the rules are being strictly enforced by the new US administration."

The think-tank has further noted the release of Harry's visa documents could reveal whether or not he checked "no" when asked if he ever used drugs.