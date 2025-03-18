Your tip
Everything That Could Happen When Prince Harry's Controversy-Shrouded Visa Papers Are Finally Made Public TODAY — From Diplomatic Emergency Measures to Royal Exile Being BARRED From U.S.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry's future in the U.S.hangs in the balance as his controversy-shrouded visa papers are set to be finally made public today.

March 18 2025, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

Prince Harry's visa papers will finally be made available today – as Donald Trump is urged to banish the Royal from the U.S if it's proven he's lied about drug taking.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Washington Judge Carl Nichols has ordered the release of unseen documents giving the clearest indication yet as to whether the Duke of Sussex admitted to taking cannabis, cocaine and magic mushrooms on his immigration paperwork.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

In both his memoir, Spare, and his Netflix TV series Harry talked about using cannabis, cocaine and magic mushrooms.

Greg Swenson, Chairman of Republicans Overseas UK, explained that if the files reveal he has hidden the truth then he should leave the U.S. to avoid the ignominy of court proceedings.

It came as the Department of State issued an official warning to visa holders that they will be deported if they fail to follow "all U.S. laws and immigration rules" and that cases and documents are "continuously" under review.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Harry has been warned he won't receive any special treatment by the U.S. government 'given the mass deportations occurring now'.

Mr Swenson said: "If Harry is here illegally it would be hypocritical for him to get special treatment given the mass deportations occurring now. Smartest thing for Harry would be to leave the U.S, avoid the proceedings and leave voluntarily."

But President Trump is unlikely to intervene in the case, he added, saying: "It probably won’t rank high enough as an issue. I don’t think he will intervene."

Judge Nichols has set the deadline of the end of March 18 to release the files and also approved redactions suggested by the Department of Homeland Security and said they were "appropriate."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump joked he would only give Harry a break because 'he's got enough problems with his wife' Meghan Markle.

While it is not clear what material will be released, it could include forms which indicate whether Harry, 40, said "no" when asked if he was a drug user.

It may also reveal what type of visa Harry was granted, as some experts wonder if he was handed an extremely rare A-1 Head of State visa

Lawyers for DHS have previously said that three items will be released with redactions but a fourth must remain private.

The right-wing Heritage Foundation sued the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) last year after the agency, which oversees immigration in America, refused a Freedom of Information request for Harry’s files.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Trump has previously branded Harry's wife Markle 'terrible' during his war of words with the couple.

Heritage claims Harry may have lied on the forms under the section which asks if he had been a drug user.

In his order on the exiled royal's visa papers, Judge Nichols, who was appointed by Trump, said: "The government has provided the court with its proposed redactions to the documents… those redactions appearing appropriate, the government is ORDERED to lodge on the docket the redacted versions of those documents no later than March 18, 2025."

The case has caused embarrassment and consternation for Harry and raised questions about whether he could be deported if he was found to have lied.

But President Trump recently said he would not order him out of the country, while taking a swipe at his wife Meghan, who he called "terrible".

Trump added he was only giving Harry a break because "he's got enough problems with his wife."

