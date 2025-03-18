Everything That Could Happen When Prince Harry's Controversy-Shrouded Visa Papers Are Finally Made Public TODAY — From Diplomatic Emergency Measures to Royal Exile Being BARRED From U.S.

Mr Swenson said: "If Harry is here illegally it would be hypocritical for him to get special treatment given the mass deportations occurring now. Smartest thing for Harry would be to leave the U.S, avoid the proceedings and leave voluntarily."

But President Trump is unlikely to intervene in the case, he added, saying: "It probably won’t rank high enough as an issue. I don’t think he will intervene."

Judge Nichols has set the deadline of the end of March 18 to release the files and also approved redactions suggested by the Department of Homeland Security and said they were "appropriate."