The Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Now Completely Frozen Out of Royal Family' — With Queen Camilla's Team Agreeing 'Never to Discuss' the 'Traitor' Sussexes

Split photo of Queen Camilla and Prince Harry with Meghan Markle.
Source: MEGA

Queen Camilla has kept Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's names out of her mouth.

March 17 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

The Royal Family has made the harsh decision to leave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle completely isolated.

Buckingham Palace sources say the rift between Queen Camilla and Harry runs deep, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with the Queen reportedly "never discussing" the now Montecito-based couple since their "Megxit."

prince harry meghan markle marriage dynamic
Source: MEGA

Sources say the Queen 'almost never discusses' what the prince and his wife are up to.

A royal source told Newsweek: "Far more thought and hiatus is stirred up in the media around what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are or aren't doing on any given day than was ever a fixation at the Palace."

They added the Queen "almost never discusses" the topic.

prince harry meghan markle marriage dynamic
Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan notoriously left The Royal Family in 2020.

The 40-year-old prince famously called his stepmother “dangerous” in his memoir Spare, alleging Camilla, 77, sacrificed him on her "personal PR altar."

In his book, Harry was highly critical of his father’s wife, accusing her of orchestrating "the long game" – a calculated campaign focused on marriage and, ultimately, the Crown.

He also claimed his brother Prince William, 42, had urged their father not to marry Camilla – despite their long-term relationship spanning many years.

While Camilla is said to be unbothered, she is still believed to have played a significant role in the lack of meetings between Harry and his father, King Charles.

In recent years, the prince’s relationship with his father has been strained.

Charles has reportedly felt disappointed by Harry's choice to make several accusations against the Royal Family after he and Meghan stepped down from their royal roles in early 2020.

Sources indicate Harry has been eager to meet with his father during his visits to the UK, but those close to him – including his wife Camilla – have urged him against it while he focuses on his recovery from cancer.

Harry returned to the UK multiple times last year but never saw his father.

prince harry meghan markle frozen out royal family queen camilla silent sussexes
Source: MEGA

Harry slammed his stepmother, calling her 'dangerous' in his recent memoir.

A source revealed: "She (Camilla) has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy.

"The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry."

Back in November, palace insiders warned Camilla was "ready to raise hell" over Harry's hope of repairing his wrecked relationship with his relatives.

They noted: "There's no chance she will ever forgive Harry."

The insider said Camilla – who was the king's longtime mistress during his marriage to his sons late mother, Princess Diana – was "never going to forget" what Harry wrote about her in his scathing memoir.

They insisted: "She's going to do whatever she can to block his return."

prince harry meghan markle frozen out royal family queen camilla silent sussexes
Source: MEGA

Sources say Camilla has turned to drinking amid King Charles' cancer battle.

Just last month, it was reported the Queen has been coping with all of her frustration through alcohol – as her dream of wearing the crown alongside Charles had turned into a nightmare.

Palace insiders claimed her behavior caused chaos within the royal family, especially amid Charles' cancer battle.

Sources said Camilla was devastated by Charles' health decline, alleging she was "hitting the bottle pretty heavily as a result."

A high-level courtier revealed: "She's completely out of control."

