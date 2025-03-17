Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Now Completely Frozen Out of Royal Family' — With Queen Camilla's Team Agreeing 'Never to Discuss' the 'Traitor' Sussexes

Buckingham Palace sources say the rift between Queen Camilla and Harry runs deep, RadarOnline.com can reveal, with the Queen reportedly "never discussing" the now Montecito-based couple since their "Megxit."

The Royal Family has made the harsh decision to leave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle completely isolated.

Sources say the Queen 'almost never discusses' what the prince and his wife are up to.

A royal source told Newsweek: "Far more thought and hiatus is stirred up in the media around what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are or aren't doing on any given day than was ever a fixation at the Palace."

They added the Queen "almost never discusses" the topic.