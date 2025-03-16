The End For Prince Harry? Exiled Royal Faces Being Booted Out of U.S. After Judge Makes Bombshell Ruling to Release His Visa File to Public — Amid Growing Claims He Lied About Drug Use to Enter Country

The legal dispute originated when the Heritage Foundation sued the DHS after a Freedom of Information request for Harry's files was denied.

According to the foundation, Harry may have lied on the forms regarding his drug use history.

Although it remains unclear which specific documents will be disclosed, these files could shed light on whether Prince Harry denied drug use in his application.

The Duke has been open about his past drug use, including cannabis, cocaine and magic mushrooms, in his memoir and Netflix TV series.