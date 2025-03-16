Your tip
The End For Prince Harry? Exiled Royal Faces Being Booted Out of U.S. After Judge Makes Bombshell Ruling to Release His Visa File to Public — Amid Growing Claims He Lied About Drug Use to Enter Country

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry could potentially get kicked out of the U.S.

Profile Image

March 16 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince Harry could get kicked out of the U.S. after a judge has set a deadline for the release of his visa files, which could shed light on whether he lied on his immigration paperwork.

Judge Carl Nichols of Washington has ordered the Department of Homeland Security to make the files public by Tuesday, March 18, following a lawsuit filed by a right-wing organization, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

prince harry exiled royal faces judge bombshell ruling release visa
Source: MEGA

A judge approved releasing Prince Harry's immigration files.

The legal dispute originated when the Heritage Foundation sued the DHS after a Freedom of Information request for Harry's files was denied.

According to the foundation, Harry may have lied on the forms regarding his drug use history.

Although it remains unclear which specific documents will be disclosed, these files could shed light on whether Prince Harry denied drug use in his application.

The Duke has been open about his past drug use, including cannabis, cocaine and magic mushrooms, in his memoir and Netflix TV series.

prince harry exiled royal faces judge bombshell ruling release visa
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is married to Meghan Markle.

The situation took a political turn when President Donald Trump intervened, stating that Prince Harry would not face deportation, despite the ongoing scrutiny.

Trump said he was only giving Harry a break because "he's got enough problems with his wife".

Following the president's comments, Nile Gardiner, the director of the Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom at Heritage, appealed to Trump to make the files public.

He cited how the president had put "border security and the application of the rule of law" as a top priority.

prince harry exiled royal faces judge bombshell ruling release visa
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump said he wouldn't deport Prince Harry.

Judge Nichols, who initially denied the request to disclose all documents due to privacy concerns, has now reconsidered his stance. He expressed his intention to make as much information public as possible while respecting Harry's privacy.

With questions arising about potential preferential treatment, the case has raised concerns about the application of immigration laws and border security.

prince harry exiled royal faces judge bombshell ruling release visa
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry has been open about his history with drug use.

Prince Harry previously admitted to using ayahuasca, a psychedelic drug, when he was younger.

The Haritage Foundation believes that means the prince could have lied if his U.S. visa application in March 2020 shows he ticked the "no" box on questions about his drug use.

In previous legal filings, DHS claimed the documents are "particularly sensitive" because they would "reveal Harry's (immigration) status in the United States".

The agency wrote: "Even though he is a public figure, Prince Harry still maintains a privacy interest in these types of records and in his immigration or visa status generally.

"Even if public figures may have a diminished expectation of privacy, they do not surrender their privacy interests entirely.

"Were this not the case, a requester could go on a fishing expedition for (government) records for any celebrity at all."

