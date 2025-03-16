Shopify, Where’s My Data? – The Explosive Docu-Series Exposing a Multi-Billion Dollar E-Commerce Scandal

What happens when a multi-billion-dollar platform fails to safeguard the very data that fuels its merchants’ success? What if the technology trusted by thousands of businesses to drive sales, optimize ads, and ensure smooth operations simply stops working—without warning, without explanation? That’s exactly what Shopify, Where’s My Data? seeks to uncover. This gripping new docu-series, led by US Army veteran, social media star, and entrepreneur Colin Wayne, dives into one of the biggest e-commerce debacles of recent years. The first episode, airing soon on YouTube via Wayne’s channel, unravels the staggering data disruption that brought down Redline Steel, a once-thriving online home décor empire, and exposes the devastating consequences that followed. At the heart of the controversy? A Facebook pixel failure that left Redline Steel hemorrhaging over $1.7 million in wasted advertising—all due to a hidden technical issue buried deep within Shopify’s infrastructure.

A Meteoric Rise… and a Devastating Fall

Redline Steel wasn’t just another e-commerce brand. It was a powerhouse. Founded by Colin Wayne, the company skyrocketed to success, becoming the fastest-growing privately owned business in Alabama, according to the Inc. 500. Its meteoric rise even earned Wayne an invitation to the White House for Made in America Week, where President Trump personally purchased a steel wall décor flag. From November 2020 to November 2021, Redline Steel processed over one million orders, proving that its business model—and its reliance on Shopify—was working. Until it wasn’t. Without warning, hidden disruptions within Shopify’s system led to inaccurate data reporting and ineffective audience targeting. The culprit? A fundamental breakdown in Facebook pixel tracking.

The $1.7 Million Mistake

For months, Redline Steel poured millions into Facebook advertising, the lifeblood of its customer acquisition strategy. But something was off. No matter how much money was spent, the results simply didn’t add up. A deep dive into the data revealed a shocking discovery: the active Facebook pixel wasn’t attributing any purchase events. It was as if Redline Steel’s sales had disappeared into a digital black hole. Yet, strangely, a previously disconnected pixel continued to track sales. Even Facebook’s own data scientists were baffled. Their analysis confirmed that the active pixel was functioning improperly despite showing no technical rejection errors. The likely culprit? Shopify’s Facebook sales channel—a connection that Shopify itself later admitted suffered from known caching issues. For Redline Steel, the consequences were devastating. The company had unknowingly wasted over $1.7 million on advertising that never reached its intended audience. And by the time the issue was discovered, the damage was irreversible.

The Fight for Justice Begins

Colin Wayne wasn’t about to let his business collapse without a fight. Determined to uncover the truth, he personally investigated the network routing inconsistencies, even sending Shopify an instructional video detailing how these issues could be affecting pixel tracking. Then, something shocking happened. Within two weeks of Shopify’s attorneys acknowledging the video, Wayne noticed real-time network changes happening exactly as he had predicted. Was Shopify quietly fixing the issue now that it had been exposed? And if so, how many other businesses had suffered similar fates—without even realizing it? With his company crippled by the financial losses, Wayne took the fight to the courts. Redline Steel filed a $60 million+ lawsuit against Shopify in Ontario, Canada, setting the stage for a legal battle that could have far-reaching implications for the entire e-commerce industry.

A Battle That Could Reshape E-Commerce

Shopify, Where’s My Data? isn’t just about one business’s downfall. It’s about the future of e-commerce itself. Through exclusive interviews with affected merchants, Shopify engineers, and industry experts, the docu-series peels back the layers of a crisis that blindsided one of the fastest-growing e-commerce brands in history. Was this a one-time technical glitch, an unfortunate oversight, or something far more systemic? Wayne, alongside Hollywood producer Rolando Sanchez and Jeffrey Castillo (aka Digital Jeff), isn’t just exposing Shopify’s potential failures—he’s launching a full-scale investigation into the unchecked power of tech giants and their impact on small businesses worldwide. “This isn’t just about my company,” Wayne states in the documentary. “It’s about protecting the dreams and livelihoods of countless entrepreneurs who rely on these platforms.”

Support from Celebrities, Political Figures, and Industry Leaders

Wayne’s fight isn’t happening in isolation. Over the years, Redline Steel has earned the support of celebrities like Kelly Clarkson, Megan Fox, Jack Black, Dolph Lundgren, and Lance Bass. Now, with this lawsuit, the stakes have never been higher. Even President Donald Trump—who is waging his own battle against Shopify—makes an appearance in the docu-series. The first-look trailer, featuring Trump and a glimpse into the upcoming legal battle, can be seen here.

