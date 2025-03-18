Your tip
Prince Harry's Visa Papers Finally REVEALED — After President Trump Threatened to Kick Royal Out of U.S. Over Drug Use

Prince Harry's visa papers were released on Tuesday.

March 18 2025, Published 5:26 p.m. ET

Prince Harry's immigration documents have finally been revealed, and there's nothing controversial about it despite previous claims there was enough to have the royal booted from America.

According to a lawyer from the Department of Homeland Security, Harry's application followed all the "applicable rules and regulations," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

prince harry exiled royal faces judge bombshell ruling release visa
Source: MEGA

Harry's visa papers were revealed, and it's good news for him.

Harry's documents were said to be "heavily redacted," this after right-wing-think tank Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit for the release of the papers which they claimed would reveal the Duke lied about his drug use on his visa papers.

The six documents – released on Tuesday after Judge Carl Nichols gave a deadline – featured pages of blocked out text, meant to protect Harry's privacy as well as to keep him from being "harassed."

Jarrod Panter, the chief FOIA officer at DHS, also made clear Harry did not get "preferential treatment."

He said: "The records, as explained above, do not support such an allegation but show the regulatory process involved in reviewing and granting immigration benefits which was done in compliance with the Immigration and Nationality Act and applicable rules and regulation."

Before the papers' release, Greg Swenson, the Chairman of Republicans Overseas UK, explained Harry should be kicked out of America if it was discovered he had lied.

prince harry exiled royal faces judge bombshell ruling release visa
Source: MEGA

The royal was facing deportation if it was discovered he had lied over his drug use on his application.

He said: "If Harry is here illegally it would be hypocritical for him to get special treatment given the mass deportations occurring now. Smartest thing for Harry would be to leave the U.S, avoid the proceedings and leave voluntarily."

Swenson added he didn't believe President Donald Trump would "intervene" in saving Harry, and would be all about the 40-year-old being showed the exit door.

The lawsuit was previously filed after the dad-of-two admitted in his Spare memoir that he'd taken drugs including cocaine and magic mushrooms when he was younger. The Heritage Foundation asked his records to be made public.

All U.S. visa applicants need to disclose current and past drug use. In September, a judge ruled that Harry's application should remain private.

At the time, a source claimed Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, was fearful over the possibility he would be booted from the U.S. – the couple currently reside in Los Angeles.

The insider said: "Harry's worried about deportation happening, he's worried about leaving. Meghan fears Harry having to leave the US too.

"They're both feeling very unsettled right now, what with everything going on in America, plus all the pressure on them do to well with their projects"

michael wolffs new book biggest revelations about donald trump
Source: MEGA

Trump had previously revealed he would be all about kicking Harry out of America.

Trump, 78, had also made it clear he "wouldn't protect him (from deportation)."

"He betrayed the queen. That's unforgivable. He would be on his own if it was down to me," he added.

Despite the harsh threat, the controversial president changed his tune on having Harry deported.

meghan markle prince harry devastated havent transformed themselves a list stars duchess dreamed quit royal family
Source: MEGA

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, currently reside in Los Angeles.

He said in February: “I don’t want to do that. I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

Harry and Markle's critics believe the couple are headed towards a divorce, as she is seemingly focused on making it big in the entertainment industry.

