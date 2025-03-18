Prince Harry's Visa Papers Finally REVEALED — After President Trump Threatened to Kick Royal Out of U.S. Over Drug Use

Harry's documents were said to be "heavily redacted," this after right-wing-think tank Heritage Foundation filed a lawsuit for the release of the papers which they claimed would reveal the Duke lied about his drug use on his visa papers.

The six documents – released on Tuesday after Judge Carl Nichols gave a deadline – featured pages of blocked out text, meant to protect Harry's privacy as well as to keep him from being "harassed."

Jarrod Panter, the chief FOIA officer at DHS, also made clear Harry did not get "preferential treatment."

He said: "The records, as explained above, do not support such an allegation but show the regulatory process involved in reviewing and granting immigration benefits which was done in compliance with the Immigration and Nationality Act and applicable rules and regulation."

Before the papers' release, Greg Swenson, the Chairman of Republicans Overseas UK, explained Harry should be kicked out of America if it was discovered he had lied.