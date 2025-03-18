Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Sends Fans Including Flavor Flav Into Frenzy By Sporting Snake Necklace at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025: 'If You Know, You Know'

Split photos of Taylor Swift.
Source: FOX/MEGA

Taylor Swift's snake necklace at the iHeartRadio Music Awards raised eyebrows among fans.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 18 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Taylor Swift’s snake necklace at the iHeartRadio Music Awards was likely more than just a fashion statement.

As the pop phenomenon accepted her award Monday night, fans zeroed in on her Jacquie Aiche jewelry – sending them into a frenzy over the potential release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift fans flavor flav frenzy snake necklace iheartradio music awards
Source: MEGA

Fans speculated the singer may have been hinting at re-recording her 2017 album 'Reputation.'

Article continues below advertisement

Swift, 35, made a virtual return to the spotlight at the 2025 music awards, where she shared a video message as her record-breaking Eras Tour was crowned the Tour of the Century.

Just days after being rumored to have "gone into hiding" amid the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni lawsuit mess, the singer appeared on screen in a black long-sleeved sweater and plaid Miu Miu miniskirt.

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift blake lively justin baldoni drama
Source: MEGA

The singer appeared in a pre-recorded video message at the awards as her Eras Tour was crowned Tour of the Century.

Article continues below advertisement

But it was her $9,000 snake necklace – which featured a marquise diamond and set on an adjustable rolo chain – that caught the eye of her overzealous fans.

And by fans, we also mean hip-hop artist and notable Swiftie, Flavor Flav.

Flav tweeted out: "That necklace tho. If ya know, ya know."

Article continues below advertisement

A second person asked on X: "IS THAT A SNAKE NECKLACE?"

Someone else said: "The only thing that was an Easter egg in last night’s recording of Taylor Swift is her snake necklace. She gave a very suspicious look."

Another speculated: "Rep TV is in the air."

Article continues below advertisement

Diving into the "lore" of the snake dates back to 2016, when Skims mogul Kim Kardashian memorably compared Swift to a slithering serpent on social media.

In return, the Shake It Off hitmaker embraced the reptile as the unofficial symbol of her 2017 album Reputation.

She rocked Python prints, snake-inspired jewelry, and even brought a giant inflatable cobra onstage during her tour for the album.

Article continues below advertisement

Reputation is one of the two albums left for Swift to re-record before fully owning her entire music catalog – leading many to think it could happen at any time now.

Swift's Eras Tour, which wrapped up in early December, became the highest-grossing tour ever with over $2billion in ticket sales.

Article continues below advertisement

As she was celebrated at Monday night's awards, the singer reflected on Eras in a pre-recorded message.

She said: "This tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life... and it really was the most gratifying thing I’ve ever done.

"It blows my mind, and I’m never gonna stop being grateful for it."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift fans flavor flav frenzy snake necklace iheartradio music awards

Flavor Flav hinted 'if ya know ya know' after seeing Swift wearing a snake necklace at the awards.

Article continues below advertisement

While the Eras Tour may have ended last year, her name remained in the headlines. Just a few weeks after her final date, the singer was dragged into lawsuit drama with former bestie Blake Lively.

In January, Baldoni mentioned Swift in his $400million lawsuit against Lively, who had accused him of sexual harassment.

Baldoni claimed he was invited to Lively's NYC penthouse to discuss script rewrites with Lively and Reynolds, along with Swift, who was described as a "close friend."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Mariah Carey

Why 'Meme Queen' Mariah Carey Is Going Viral Over Brutal Reaction to iHeartRadio Music Awards tribute

Split photo of JoJo Siwa, Victoria Monet.

Fashion Wins And Fails at iHeart Radio Awards — Including JoJo Siwa's Bizarre Wig, Tori Spelling's Fluffy Skirt and Victoria Monét's Tight Ensemble

Article continues below advertisement

Lively allegedly texted Baldoni afterward, comparing herself to "Khaleesi" and calling Swift and Reynolds her "dragons."

Sources later suggested Swift felt "used" by Lively, claiming she wasn’t aware of the meeting with Baldoni.

The singer's once unbreakable bond with the Gossip Girl star is said to be on the rocks, but Swift is increasingly avoiding many of her friends and seeking support from boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Article continues below advertisement
Split photo of Taylor Swift, Blake Lively.
Source: MEGA

Swift's latest appearance comes amid reports she has 'gone into hiding.'

And speaking of Kelce, Swift is reportedly still dealing with being "booed" by the crowd at this year's Super Bowl while supporting the Kansas City Chiefs.

A source explained: "With all this hate coming from the public lately, it's leaving her a little shaken."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.