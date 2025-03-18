Taylor Swift Sends Fans Including Flavor Flav Into Frenzy By Sporting Snake Necklace at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025: 'If You Know, You Know'
Taylor Swift’s snake necklace at the iHeartRadio Music Awards was likely more than just a fashion statement.
As the pop phenomenon accepted her award Monday night, fans zeroed in on her Jacquie Aiche jewelry – sending them into a frenzy over the potential release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version), RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Swift, 35, made a virtual return to the spotlight at the 2025 music awards, where she shared a video message as her record-breaking Eras Tour was crowned the Tour of the Century.
Just days after being rumored to have "gone into hiding" amid the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni lawsuit mess, the singer appeared on screen in a black long-sleeved sweater and plaid Miu Miu miniskirt.
But it was her $9,000 snake necklace – which featured a marquise diamond and set on an adjustable rolo chain – that caught the eye of her overzealous fans.
And by fans, we also mean hip-hop artist and notable Swiftie, Flavor Flav.
Flav tweeted out: "That necklace tho. If ya know, ya know."
A second person asked on X: "IS THAT A SNAKE NECKLACE?"
Someone else said: "The only thing that was an Easter egg in last night’s recording of Taylor Swift is her snake necklace. She gave a very suspicious look."
Another speculated: "Rep TV is in the air."
Diving into the "lore" of the snake dates back to 2016, when Skims mogul Kim Kardashian memorably compared Swift to a slithering serpent on social media.
In return, the Shake It Off hitmaker embraced the reptile as the unofficial symbol of her 2017 album Reputation.
She rocked Python prints, snake-inspired jewelry, and even brought a giant inflatable cobra onstage during her tour for the album.
Reputation is one of the two albums left for Swift to re-record before fully owning her entire music catalog – leading many to think it could happen at any time now.
Swift's Eras Tour, which wrapped up in early December, became the highest-grossing tour ever with over $2billion in ticket sales.
As she was celebrated at Monday night's awards, the singer reflected on Eras in a pre-recorded message.
She said: "This tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life... and it really was the most gratifying thing I’ve ever done.
"It blows my mind, and I’m never gonna stop being grateful for it."
While the Eras Tour may have ended last year, her name remained in the headlines. Just a few weeks after her final date, the singer was dragged into lawsuit drama with former bestie Blake Lively.
In January, Baldoni mentioned Swift in his $400million lawsuit against Lively, who had accused him of sexual harassment.
Baldoni claimed he was invited to Lively's NYC penthouse to discuss script rewrites with Lively and Reynolds, along with Swift, who was described as a "close friend."
Lively allegedly texted Baldoni afterward, comparing herself to "Khaleesi" and calling Swift and Reynolds her "dragons."
Sources later suggested Swift felt "used" by Lively, claiming she wasn’t aware of the meeting with Baldoni.
The singer's once unbreakable bond with the Gossip Girl star is said to be on the rocks, but Swift is increasingly avoiding many of her friends and seeking support from boyfriend Travis Kelce.
And speaking of Kelce, Swift is reportedly still dealing with being "booed" by the crowd at this year's Super Bowl while supporting the Kansas City Chiefs.
A source explained: "With all this hate coming from the public lately, it's leaving her a little shaken."