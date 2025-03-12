Why Taylor Swift Has 'Gone Into Hiding' After Being Dragged into Blake Lively Drama as Rumors Rage She is 'Rethinking' Relationship With Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift has gone into hiding after she was dragged into her long-time friend Blake Lively's messy legal spat with Justin Baldoni.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the singer's once unbreakable bond with the actress is said to be on the rocks, but Swift is increasingly avoiding many of her friends and seeking support from boyfriend Travis Kelce during this trying time, having just returned to the U.S. after a romantic vacation.
It comes as we revealed Swift and the NFL star were "re-evaluating" how they conduct their relationship in public after she was booed at the Super Bowl.
But her bid to emerge from Lively and Baldoni's It Ends With Us legal battle with her reputation intact is her main priority, even if that means putting her friendships with her other close pals – including Zoe Kravitz, stylist Ashley Avignone, model Gigi Hadid, and fellow musicians Ice Spice and the Haim sisters – on hold.
A source said: "She is still in touch with a select few but currently doesn't want to be dragging anyone else into this mess."
"Taylor is very aware of the speculation surrounding her involvement in It Ends with Us," the insider added.
Swift and Lively were close until this legal battle began – the hitmaker is godmother to the movie star's three young daughters – but the crisis has rocked the foundations of their decade-long friendship, with insiders saying Swift now feels "used."
The heart of the crisis are claims, strongly disputed by Swift, that she was involved in the production of It Ends with Us – the ill-fated film starring Lively and Baldoni, which was released last summer and ended in recrimination between the two actors and a raft of lawsuits.
In December, Lively, 37, filed a bombshell complaint accusing Baldoni – her director and co-star – of sexual harassment on set.
Baldoni, 41, then countersued in January, alleging defamation.
Both actors deny all allegations against them but, contained in Baldoni's countersuit, were alleged text messages sent by Lively naming her friend Swift.
There was also the claim Swift had been present at a meeting – held in January last year at Lively's New York apartment – at which, Baldoni alleges, the actress, along with her husband Ryan Reynolds, aggressively confronted him over script changes, leaving Baldoni "in shock."
A source previously told Swift never planned to be at the meeting, but rather arrived at Lively's penthouse to find it ongoing.
Swift has denied being a producer on the movie and separate sources have corroborated she had "no creative involvement" in it.
"She has nothing to hide," the source maintained.
Last month we told how Swift and Kelce, both 35, are "re-evaluating" how they conduct their relationship in public after the Super Bowl horror show where she was booed by the crowd.
The pop phenomenon has gone from being the darling of the world to being barracked by NFL fans as Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs were tamed by the Philadelphia Eagles and the blacklash has been a tough experience to process for the singer.
A source old RadarOnline.com: "Things have definitely taken a weird turn for her and Travis – hello, first big bump in their otherwise fun romance.
"They've been having some seriously awkward chats with their teams about when they should step out in public and what the vibe should even be like. Talk about taking the romance out of the relationship.
"And let's be real, Taylor is not one to back down easily. But with all this hate coming from the public lately, it's leaving her a little shaken. Friends and family are on high alert, worried about the couple and hoping they can navigate through this tricky phase in their love saga."