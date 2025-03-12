Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Plan to Shave Off ALL Her Hair After Major Life Event — Following Rumors She's Set to Play Britney Spears in Biopic
Millie Bobby Brown has revealed plans to shave her head again after giving birth to her first child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Brown, 21, cut off all her locks for her debut role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, which aired in 2016 when she was 11-years-old.
The British actress recently opened up about how "liberating" it was to chop off all her hair for the role – and why she plans to do it again when starting a family with husband Jake Bongiovi.
During a video interview with Vanity Fair, Brown was sculpting a clay version of herself. When the interviewer asked if the actress was going to add hair to the sculpture, Brown quipped: "I usually don’t think about hair."
She said: "Oh. Oh yeah, hair. I usually don’t think about hair. When I shaved it, now I’m like, hair is literally, like, not a part of my aura."
Brown went on to explain how changing her look for Stranger Things was "the most important thing" she had done in her "whole life" because of how it "empowered" her.
She added: "So, yeah, I loved shaving my hair off. It was an amazing experience, and I would do it again in a heartbeat."
While Brown will be wearing a wig for the forthcoming final season of the Netflix show, she confessed she hopes to return to her roots and shave her head again in the future.
While chatting with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper, Brown explained she wants to cut off her locks before welcoming her first child.
Brown told Cooper: "I always tell Jake, for my first baby, I want to shave my hair off.
"I don't know. It was really liberating, would suggest it for anyone. Any girl... Maybe (I would shave it) right before I'm about to give birth because I just think hair is such an ordeal anyway to deal with.
"I'm gonna nurture my child. Why deal with my hair? And I think it's such a liberating experience."
She added: "To be a woman is, and I felt like I had that experience as a girl, but I'd like to have that experience as a woman."
Meanwhile, Brown has expressed a desire to play Britney Spears in a rumored biopic about the pop star, who infamously shaved her head in 2007. At the time, then-25-year-old Spears was involved in a nasty divorce and custody battle with ex-husband Kevin Federline.
In her best-selling memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears explained cutting her blonde locks was her way of "pushing back" against the constant scrutiny of her looks and body.
The pop star added: "I'd been eyeballed so much growing up. I'd been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body since I was a teenager."
She noted she wanted to send a message to the world in a "public way," and cutting her hair was her way of reclaiming her autonomy.