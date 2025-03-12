Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Plan to Shave Off ALL Her Hair After Major Life Event — Following Rumors She's Set to Play Britney Spears in Biopic

Millie Bobby Brown has revealed plans to shave her head again after giving birth to her first child, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Brown, 21, cut off all her locks for her debut role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, which aired in 2016 when she was 11-years-old.

The British actress recently opened up about how "liberating" it was to chop off all her hair for the role – and why she plans to do it again when starting a family with husband Jake Bongiovi.