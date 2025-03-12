Michelle Obama Complains About Husband Barack During Podcast Interview and Reveals She Struggled to 'Get Through' Time in White House — As Couple Aim to Avoid 'Public Split' Amid Divorce Rumors

During the chat, Michelle revealed she struggled through the eight years at the White House with Barack, and only gave credit to her brother as the reason she was able to "get through" the two terms of his presidency.

The 61-year-old said: "Being married to the president of the United States (is a) thing that that none of us kind of banked on. We knew Barack was smart and ambitious, but, you know..."

Michelle also admitted she never wanted her husband to run for president, and once again, she credited her only sibling for changing her mind.