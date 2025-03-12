Michelle Obama Complains About Husband Barack During Podcast Interview and Reveals She Struggled to 'Get Through' Time in White House — As Couple Aim to Avoid 'Public Split' Amid Divorce Rumors
Michelle Obama had a few complaints about her husband, Barack Obama, during the first episode of her podcast IMO with her brother, Craig Robinson.
The former first lady sparked divorce rumors after not being by Barack's side during numerous public events including Jimmy Carter's funeral, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During the chat, Michelle revealed she struggled through the eight years at the White House with Barack, and only gave credit to her brother as the reason she was able to "get through" the two terms of his presidency.
The 61-year-old said: "Being married to the president of the United States (is a) thing that that none of us kind of banked on. We knew Barack was smart and ambitious, but, you know..."
Michelle also admitted she never wanted her husband to run for president, and once again, she credited her only sibling for changing her mind.
"You talked me into supporting his run," Michelle told Craig during the chat.
She added: "He was smart enough to know that he needed to come to you and sell you on the idea. Because I was definitely like, no, no way."
However, Michelle also shared her frustrations when it came to Barack, including his inability to be on time.
The Becoming author said: "Barack had to adjust to what on time was... you know, I've got this husband who, when it's time to leave, he's getting up and going to the bathroom. And I was like, dude, like 3 three o'clock departure means you've done all that.
"It's like, don't start looking for your glasses, you know, at the 3:00 departure."
"He's improved over 30 years of marriage," Michelle said.
Despite Barack's "improvement," Michelle still noted the former president has no clue when it comes understanding her friendships with other women.
"My husband is like, 'what are you talking about all day?'" she complained to Insecure star Issa Rae in the podcast's second episode.
All this comes as rumors Michelle and Barack – who tied the knot in 1992 – are calling it quits on their marriage continue to swirl, as the two are said to already be discussing how to divide their wealth and assets.
A source close to the situation claimed: "They want to have everything ironed out in advance. The last thing they want is an ugly fight with lots of nasty legal filings."
The split rumors ignited even more after Barack, 63, not only attended late president Carter's funeral alone, but he also went solo to Donald Trump's inauguration.
Another insider claimed Barack and Michelle are keeping their issues quiet, and want to reach an agreement on all points before going public with their split.
"Our insider went on: "They have homes in D.C., Martha's Vineyard and Chicago, plus a stock portfolio in excess of $25million.
"It's far from easy to untangle a life of three decades with someone, but maintaining the illusion of a happy and stable marriage is no longer a solution," the source said, and added both Michelle and Barack "are of the mind that they will be better off on their own."