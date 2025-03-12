Your tip
Meghan Markle

Prince Harry 'Put Foot Down' to ‘Stop Fame-Hungry Duchess Wife Meghan From Including Kids in New TV Project’ — 'He's Very Protective'

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan
Source: MEGA

Harry does not want Markle to use their kids to promote her new Netflix show.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 12 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry is a big supporter of wife Meghan Markle's new Netflix show and lifestyle brand – as long as she leaves their kids out of it, RadarOnline.com can report.

The royal has insisted on keeping his two young children off the show and is focused on giving them the life he never received from his own father, King Charles.

meghan markle wants visit remote island prince archie princess lilibet
Source: NETFLIX/YOUTUBE

Markle seldom shares photos of daughter Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex has been busy pushing her poorly-received Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan. She is also ready to launch her long-awaited – and delayed – lifestyle brand As Ever.

However, fans should not expect to see her two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, on the small screen, especially after Harry put his foot down.

A source close to the family told New Idea: "Harry is very proud of Meghan over this new show. He's excited for her to show who she really is to the world. But he definitely would not have wanted his kids involved."

Harry has been open in the past about shunning his own childhood in the spotlight, admitting to suffering from panic attacks and hating being photographed in public.

Now the insider said his fears have stretched to his kids: "Harry knows that the personal aspects of Meghan's new show will renew interest in her family's private life, and therefore the children."

Source: instagram.com/meghan

She did share a snap of the girl sitting in her dad's lap on a boat.

Harry's strong stance comes as he strives to be the "playful, affectionate" and involved father he yearned for growing up.

It's no secret Harry has been open about his childhood and clear about not wanting to repeat so-called "mistakes" his father made raising him and his older brother Prince William.

Recently, photos captured the father-of-two heading out for a surf trip with Archie, as well as the father-son duo playing with their family dogs. The images painted far different images of Harry's relationship with his kids than that of Charles' and his sons.

A royal insider noted: "His bond with Archie is incredible, and for all the criticism he gets, Harry's always been a devoted dad.

"Archie's a miniature of his dad and loves nothing more than going on a 'father-son' adventure, whether it be surfing, biking, or just larking about in the pool."

meghan markle netflix show with love meghan what she revealed
Source: NETFLIX

Meghan is busy launching the show and lifestyle brand.

The insider added: "This year, Harry wants to take him go-kart racing and even off-roading in the desert.

"It's often adrenaline-pumping, boys fun, but his confidence to step out on his own comes from Archie."

As Harry's move to California fast-tracked his deteriorating relationship with his father, he opened up about how becoming Archie's father fulfilled a longtime dream of his.

In a 2022 interview, he said: "I love every part of it. I've always wanted to be a dad."

While Markle is out busily promoting her new businesses, Harry is happy to stay home with the kids. Their children are rarely seen online, though the mom did give a glimpse of Lilibet in a recent Instagram post celebrating International Women's Day.

Among the post's carousel of photos was one that showed a relaxed Harry, who wore shorts and a backwards baseball cap, holding Lilibet as she sat in his lap on a boat.

Other pictures included photos of Markle with her mom, Doria Ragland, and a picture of Harry holding her as they stood on a beach.

Markle captioned the post: "Happy International Women's Day! Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day."

