Prince Harry 'Put Foot Down' to ‘Stop Fame-Hungry Duchess Wife Meghan From Including Kids in New TV Project’ — 'He's Very Protective'

The Duchess of Sussex has been busy pushing her poorly-received Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan. She is also ready to launch her long-awaited – and delayed – lifestyle brand As Ever.

However, fans should not expect to see her two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, on the small screen, especially after Harry put his foot down.

A source close to the family told New Idea: "Harry is very proud of Meghan over this new show. He's excited for her to show who she really is to the world. But he definitely would not have wanted his kids involved."

Harry has been open in the past about shunning his own childhood in the spotlight, admitting to suffering from panic attacks and hating being photographed in public.

Now the insider said his fears have stretched to his kids: "Harry knows that the personal aspects of Meghan's new show will renew interest in her family's private life, and therefore the children."