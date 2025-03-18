Fashion Wins And Fails at iHeart Radio Awards — Including JoJo Siwa's Bizarre Wig, Tori Spelling's Fluffy Skirt and Victoria Monét's Tight Ensemble
The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards red carpet was the definition of a fashion showdown.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the awards' most memorable ensembles, highlighting celebrities who nailed show-stopping looks and others whose outfit choices left a less favorable impression.
JoJo Siwa
Starting with 21-year-old JoJo Siwa – the pop singer who has notoriously become known for turning a head or two on red carpets following her years on Dance Moms.
The young star's look for the iHeartMusic Awards, held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and hosted by LL Cool J, quickly landed her on the worst-dressed list.
Siwa, who was also photographed alongside Australian girlfriend Kath Ebbs, opted for a giant brunette wig shaped like a ring, adorned with pink rhinestones and sharp, horn-like jewels.
She matched the over-the-top hairstyle with a pink sequined strip across her eyes.
Her outfit included a pastel-pink Versace bralette and matching bottoms, with her sneakers trimmed in peach. She completed the look with glam makeup, colorful gems around her eyes, pink blush, and a glossy rosy lip.
Tori Spelling
Beverly Hills, 90210 star Tori Spelling also landed on the worst dressed list for the night, rocking a white cropped tank top with no bra underneath – or so it seemed.
She teamed it with a feathery blue skirt and unusually thick shoulder straps that buttoned at her waist, reminiscent of overalls.
Embracing a playful vibe – or something like that – she styled her long blonde hair in braided pigtails adorned with blue butterflies and finished the look with casual black-and-white sneakers.
Janet Caperna
Janet Caperna from Bravo's The Valley seemingly fell into her own trap of pairing clashing elements in her outfit.
She wore a dark, matte brown leotard with a high neckline, which was mismatched with a satin skirt, partially ruched and angled to reveal one of her hips.
While the look may have missed the mark, fans can see more from Caperna's closet when Season 2 of her reality show drops on April 15.
Muni Long
As the night continued on at the Dolby Theater, not all hope was lost – as plenty of fashion-forward stars showed off some of their best ensembles to date.
Singer Muni Long, for example, flaunted her figure in a gold glittering gown with a low neckline and cutout back.
The 36-year-old had her hair glamorously styled in a Hollywood-inspired updo – potentially as a way to let the elegant dress do all the talking.
Nikki Glaser
Comedian Nikki Glaser similarly came through with both a sexy and elegant gown.
The outfit featured a silver crystal turtleneck gown from the Stella McCartney Archive Collection, layered over a silver bra top and hot pants.
Glaser, 40, kept her hair in simple, beach-y waves – but still looked sleek and confident as she hit the carpet in the bombshell garment.
Victoria Monét
Sometimes, the simpler the better – especially if it allows Victoria Monét to show off her stunning figure.
The singer stole the night in a in a form-fitting, floor-length Maticevski dress and chunky gold jewelry that added the perfect amount of pizazz.
Gracie Abrams
Gracie Abrams went for a completely different vibe for the awards, making her stand out in a unique way.
The 25-year-old singer stunned in a dark green, floor-length Khaite dress that fell elegantly off her shoulders.
The rising star paired the muted gown with sheer black gloves and delicate jewelry.
Doechii
Grammy-winning artist Doechii similarly stepped out of the box with her look for the iHeart Music Awards, wearing a school girl-inspired look.
The rapper's outfit included a bra top, pleated skirt, varsity jacket and socks with heels – all from Miu Miu.
She also carried a matching handbag to round out the red carpet vision.
Kelsea Ballerini
Country star Kelsea Ballerini abs-olutely made a statement with her look for the awards, wearing a strapless dress with a midsection cutout.
The gown, covered in sparkles, also featured a sultry thigh-high slit.
Ballerini finished off her ensemble with jewels from Melissa Kaye and, like many others, went for a simple hairstyle of loose curls.
Madison Beer
Madison Beer, 26, surely grabbed attention in a fitted strapless minidress and Aldo heels.
The black garment featured a keyhole cutout, adorned with sequins, that allowed the single to show off plenty of cleavage.