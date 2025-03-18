Fashion Wins And Fails at iHeart Radio Awards — Including JoJo Siwa's Bizarre Wig, Tori Spelling's Fluffy Skirt and Victoria Monét's Tight Ensemble

Starting with 21-year-old JoJo Siwa – the pop singer who has notoriously become known for turning a head or two on red carpets following her years on Dance Moms.

The young star's look for the iHeartMusic Awards, held at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and hosted by LL Cool J, quickly landed her on the worst-dressed list.

Siwa, who was also photographed alongside Australian girlfriend Kath Ebbs, opted for a giant brunette wig shaped like a ring, adorned with pink rhinestones and sharp, horn-like jewels.

She matched the over-the-top hairstyle with a pink sequined strip across her eyes.

Her outfit included a pastel-pink Versace bralette and matching bottoms, with her sneakers trimmed in peach. She completed the look with glam makeup, colorful gems around her eyes, pink blush, and a glossy rosy lip.