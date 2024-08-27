It's Over: 'The Valley' Star Brittany Cartwright Files for Divorce From Jax Taylor After 5 Years of Marriage

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It's officially over! RadarOnline.com can reveal The Valley star Brittany Cartwright has filed for divorce from Jax Taylor after five years of marriage. The filing comes six months after Cartwright, 35, announced on the couple's joint podcast, When Reality Hits, she and Taylor, 45, were "taking time apart".

Source: MEGA Taylor and Cartwright tied the knot in 2019.

According to court documents, Cartwright cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. She also listed their official date of separation as January 24, 2024. The 35-year-old is seeking primary legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son Cruz but asked the court to grant Taylor visitation rights. She also asked the court not to grant spousal support to either party.

Source: MEGA Cartwright requested primary legal and physical custody of their son Cruz, 3.

Cartwright has been open with fans about the ongoing issues in her marriage. Anticipating the debut of the first season of Bravo's Vanderpump Rules spin-off The Valley, the Kentucky native revealed she and Taylor were separated on their podcast. She said: "I know on my last podcast, I alluded to how many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year." "Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

She noted the decision was "still very hard to talk about" and she was "taking one day at a time". The reality star added: "I don’t know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz." In a separate interview, Taylor firmly claimed the split was "not a divorce" and they wanted to do "what’s best for our kid". He added: "We’re just taking some time apart. Just trying to reassess our situation."

Source: MEGA Cartwright cited "irreconcilable differences" in her filing.

Two months later, Cartwright revealed she still struggled on whether or not she could make things work with her estranged husband. She told People: "Some days I'm like, 'For Cruz, we could make it work.' But then I'm also like, 'If I go back, it's just going to be the same things, and I deserve better. I still love Jax very much, but he is a hard person to deal with, and I think everybody in the world knows that."

Meanwhile, viewers witnessed the now-ex-couple's marital issues first-hand on The Valley's debut season. On the show, Taylor accused Cartwright of having a drinking problem in front of the cast, which she vehemently denied. The pair also failed to see eye-to-eye on expanding their family, with Cartwright being vocal about wanting another child, which Taylor dismissed.

Source: MEGA Taylor previously insisted their separations was 'not a divorce'.

The pair have had a complicated relationship since first meeting in 2015. They split in 2017 before reconciling and getting engaged in 2018. A year later they tied the knot in 2019. Cartwright gave birth to their only child in 2021.

