EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin Branded 'Professional Moaner' For Whining on 'Crocodile Tears' Reality Show He Wants to Quit Hollywood — 'It's Unreal He's Trying to Portray Himself as a Victim'

On the March 16 episode of The Baldwins, Alec touched on his career, after the show's producer asked the movie star if he is getting "back to acting."

While sitting on the couch, he said: "What I'm doing is this. This is what I'm doing, is raising my kids... Maybe I'll just step aside and forget about acting and career. I’ve got a lot of friends who are very successful people in this business. That’s one regret that they have – they didn’t spend as much time with their kids as they might have because that was the time for them to work."

He continued: "There was a 20-year period from when they were 30-50 where they did nothing but work all day every day and when they arrived at the end of that at (age 50), their kids were out the door to go to college.

"And I don’t want to say they didn’t know them, though that’s certainly the case as well. It’s time that they can’t get back."