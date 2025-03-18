EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin Branded 'Professional Moaner' For Whining on 'Crocodile Tears' Reality Show He Wants to Quit Hollywood — 'It's Unreal He's Trying to Portray Himself as a Victim'
Alec Baldwin is being bashed by viewers of his family's reality show after he threatened to leave Hollywood forever.
The 66-year-old has been called out for squeezing out some "crocodile tears" during the TLC series in the aftermath of the tragic shooting on the Rust set, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the March 16 episode of The Baldwins, Alec touched on his career, after the show's producer asked the movie star if he is getting "back to acting."
While sitting on the couch, he said: "What I'm doing is this. This is what I'm doing, is raising my kids... Maybe I'll just step aside and forget about acting and career. I’ve got a lot of friends who are very successful people in this business. That’s one regret that they have – they didn’t spend as much time with their kids as they might have because that was the time for them to work."
He continued: "There was a 20-year period from when they were 30-50 where they did nothing but work all day every day and when they arrived at the end of that at (age 50), their kids were out the door to go to college.
"And I don’t want to say they didn’t know them, though that’s certainly the case as well. It’s time that they can’t get back."
"I don’t wanna have that regret. I mean this is the one benefit of having kids later in life," the Beetlejuice star said.
The actor shares kids Carmen, 11; Rafael, nine; Leonardo, eight; Romeo, six; Eduardo and Marilu, four; and Ilaria, two, with his wife, Hilaria.
Despite hinting at giving up Hollywood, a source claimed to RadarOnline.com fans will be happy when Alec isn't on their screen anymore.
"Alec is so egotistical he thinks people will give a s--- if he quits Hollywood," our insider said.
They continued: "He's left a string of horrific scandals in his wake, from his ‘pig’ answerphone message to his daughter to the 'Rust' shooting. He hasn't had a hit movie in years, and when he does, he’s just a bit part actor in them.
"Alec needs to shut up and stop moaning – no one would miss him in the movies at all."
Previously, Alec admitted his transition from the big screen to the small screen has been difficult, as he's also struggled to reveal his true self.
He said: "... Oh, it's so hard, it's so hard… because you don't want it to be dull… (My wife Hilaria and I) like routine, it's good for the kids to have a routine and she, as a mother, is very good at keeping them on a routine, so you feel the desire to make it more silly."
Meanwhile, Alec's reality show has been getting trashed left and right, with one critic describing it as "being trapped on a vacation with someone else's family and watching with creeping horror as they get on each other's nerves," while another accused the star of making everything about him instead of the Rust shooting victim, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
A source previously told RadarOnline.com: "Using the tragedy to promote his new reality show seems like a low blow. It's offensive and will probably backfire on him, his kids and his wife."
Following the shooting, Alec was indicted for involuntary manslaughter and stood trial – despite the Departed star claiming he did not pull the trigger and was unaware the gun he handled contained live ammunition instead of dummy rounds.
The case against Baldwin, however, was dismissed with prejudice, after his lawyers argued that the prosecution withheld evidence relevant to the case.