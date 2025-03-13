Alec Baldwin Admits He Battled With Revealing 'Real Self' on Reality TV Show — After It's Slammed As 'Crocodile Tears Money-Grab' by Family of 'Rust' Shooting Victim Halyna Hutchins
Alec Baldwin has opened up about struggling to reveal his "real self" on his new reality show after fans slammed the program for how it painted him as the victim in his involuntary manslaughter trial for the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Baldwin, 66, and wife Hilaria, 41, discussed the ups and downs of filming their reality show, The Baldwins, while attending the grand re-opening of Planet Hollywood in New York City.
While chatting with Extra's Mona Kosar Abdi, the 30 Rock star was asked if it was difficult to take on reality TV after spending decades in film and TV.
Abdi asked: "You've spent your career in Hollywood, but I have to know, because we are loving the (reality) show… is it harder to memorize scripts or be yourself on unscripted television?"
Baldwin quipped it was "so hard" to reveal his true self on the show.
He explained: "Be yourself. Oh, it's so hard, it's so hard… because you don't want it to be dull… We like routine, it's good for the kids to have a routine and she, as a mother, is very good at keeping them on a routine, so you feel the desire to make it more silly."
On her husband "trying too hard," Hilaria added: "We just cut all that part out.
"It's all about routine, and every day we strive to be boring and then, like, unboring things happen to us as they do with seven children."
When asked if fans could expect to see more of the couple and their seven children in a second season, Hilaria noted it was a very "raw show" as she teased signing on for another season.
She said: "This is a really raw show and it's very real and we took a lot of chances and… we'll see where it leads us. We'll see what it feels like to have it the out there, and then we'll see if people like it.
"It feels very cathartic to have everything be out there."
Meanwhile, many viewers – and TV critics – have already spoken out and expressed their disapproval of The Baldwins.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Baldwin and his wife began filming the show when he was still in the thick of his involuntary manslaughter case, which was eventually dismissed.
After previewing the show, Variety's chief TV critic Daniel D'Addario didn't hold back when he slammed the show as "outright offensive" for how it portrayed Baldwin as he navigated his legal woes.
D'Addario said: "What we are watching is a father of seven minor children anticipating the potential end of his life as a parent as he's known it; as such, the canned, stock reality-show instrumentals feel extra-tinny, the moments of gaiety extra-forced."
The TV critic noted Hutchins' death seemingly "hangs uneasily throughout the reality show" and is cast as "a misfortune that befell Baldwin."
He added: "A would-be Jon and Kate Plus 8-style family sitcom about one kooky family seems like an outright offensive response to this tragedy."