Alec Baldwin Admits He Battled With Revealing 'Real Self' on Reality TV Show — After It's Slammed As 'Crocodile Tears Money-Grab' by Family of 'Rust' Shooting Victim Halyna Hutchins

Alec Baldwin has opened up about struggling to reveal his "real self" on his new reality show after fans slammed the program for how it painted him as the victim in his involuntary manslaughter trial for the death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Baldwin, 66, and wife Hilaria, 41, discussed the ups and downs of filming their reality show, The Baldwins, while attending the grand re-opening of Planet Hollywood in New York City.