EXCLUSIVE: Beloved 'Beetlejuice' Star Catherine O'Hara Shares VERY Emotional Look-Back at Movie Career — Including How She's Still Close to 'Home Alone' Co-Star Macaulay Culkin After He Fled Limelight
Catherine O'Hara has been in the film industry for nearly 50 years – with plenty of iconic roles – and she has nothing but gratitude when looking back at all she has accomplished and the impact she's made.
The 71-year-old is best known for her appearances in the Home Alone franchise alongside Macaulay Culkin, who she is still close to even decades later, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I don't know if proud if the right word," the actress said when asked how she feels about her career. "(I'm) grateful really."
O'Hara — who was recently seen in the sequel to the iconic Beetlejuice film – is still getting plenty of roles, even a spot during this year's Super Bowl ads.
The Hollywood star appeared in the Michelob ULTRA commercial alongside her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice co-star Willem Dafoe.
She recalled: "I got the script and really laughed reading it. I'd worked with Willem very briefly on Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, but I didn't really get to hang out with him.
"He's a great actor, but he also has a great sense of humor."
And while she's still snagging roles today — including providing her voice in the Oscar-nominated animated film The Wild Robot – it's her role as Kevin McCallister's mother, Kate, in Home Alone and Home Alone: Lost in New York that continue to be talked about today.
O'Hara still keeps in contact with her co-star Culkin, now 44.
"I'm so happy he's doing well," O'Hara said of her on-screen son.
She continued: "He's got his own little family. He's still got the same face up close. It's like, oh my God, I'm still looking at that little eight-year-old boy. I'm just really happy for him."
Culkin is currently married to former Disney star Brenda Song. The couple share two kids including three-year-old daughter Dakota, named after the actor's late sister who died in 2008 at age 29 after she was hit by a car while she was crossing the street.
Culkin became one of the most successful child actors of the 1990s thanks to Home Alone among other movies, and following his parents' split, he filed a legal request to erase their names from his trust fund and appointed an executor to manage his finances.
He told Esquire in 2020 of his decision: "When I did that, the whole thing kinda ended a lot faster. Basically, I had millions and millions of dollars in the bank and my mother couldn't pay the rent because she was spending all of her money on lawyers."
"We were about to get evicted from our apartment. The only way I could get access to that money was to take my father's name off it, but I didn't want to make it messy, so I figured I'd take both their names off," Culkin recalled.
Amid the heigh of his success, Culkin walked away from the big screen in 1994 after starring in Richie Rich.
He previously admitted: "(I was) starting off high school, so I decided to tell my mother, my representatives… 'I don't wanna do this anymore, I wanna go to school, I wanna make friends… so don't even bring up movies, don't even bring up acting. I told them to call it retirement… I never wanted to do it again."
In 2023, Culkin reunited with O'Hara as he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
"I know you worked really hard, I know you did, but you made acting look like the most natural thing in the world to do," O'Hara told Culkin at the time.