How Dementia-Stricken Gene Hackman 'Would Have Died Long Ago' If It Hadn't Been for the Care and Support of Doting Wife Betsy Arakawa — With Officials Continuing to Probe Her Rat Virus Death

Allin said: "She was very protective of him," adding the Oscar winner was content with his wife organizing his life.

During their friendship, Allin said it was Arakawa who set up her husband's golf dates and visits from pals, via email or the phone as Hackman didn't seem interested in technology.

He also recalled Arakawa, a classically trained pianist from Hawaii, mixing soda water into Hackman's wine and made sure The French Connection star ate healthfully.

He said: "She just really looked after him."