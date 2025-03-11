How Dementia-Stricken Gene Hackman 'Would Have Died Long Ago' If It Hadn't Been for the Care and Support of Doting Wife Betsy Arakawa — With Officials Continuing to Probe Her Rat Virus Death
Gene Hackman claimed he would have died "a long time ago" if it wasn’t for his wife Betsy Arakawa.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the tragic actor, who was found dead along with this spouse inside their Santa Fe home last month, told his lifelong friend Tom Allin that Arakawa took great care of him during his declining years.
Allin said: "She was very protective of him," adding the Oscar winner was content with his wife organizing his life.
During their friendship, Allin said it was Arakawa who set up her husband's golf dates and visits from pals, via email or the phone as Hackman didn't seem interested in technology.
He also recalled Arakawa, a classically trained pianist from Hawaii, mixing soda water into Hackman's wine and made sure The French Connection star ate healthfully.
He said: "She just really looked after him."
The actor, 95, and his wife Arakawa, 65, were found dead at their home on February 26.
Autopsies on the couple, who were married for some 34 years, determined that Arakawa died first on February 11, of hantavirus, a caused by exposure to rodent feces.
The medical examiner believes the Under Suspicion star, who had advanced Alzheimer's disease, died about a week later, on February 18.
The couple did not appear to have anyone to assist Arakawa in her caretaking duties for her ailing husband.
They met at a fitness center in Los Angeles where Arakawa was working part-time and refused to let the actor in after he forgot his entry card.
They married in 1991, and did not let the 30 year age gap bother them.
"That part never came to mind because they seemed equal in so many ways," according to family friend Susan Contreras.
Speaking of Arakawa, she continued: "She was a personality unto herself."
Friends Daniel and Barbara Lenihan said the couple were "essentially kind of homebound" due to Hackman's Alzheimer's.
They revealed Arakawa tried to keep him busy with activities such as puzzles and doing yoga classes via Zoom.
"They seemed like real life partners, really, really close to each other, and they were both incredibly kind," the Lenihans' son Aaron added.
"They were reserved, but they were real, (and) a lot of fun."
Last month, Hackman's daughter Leslie was also similarly appreciative of Arakawa for keeping her father in "good health."
She said: "Despite his age, he was in very good physical condition. He liked to do Pilates and yoga, and he was continuing to do that several times a week. So he was in good health.
"They had a wonderful marriage. And I give credit to his wife, Betsy, for keeping him alive."
Leslie added: "Betsy took very, very good care of him and was always looking out for his health. So, I am appreciative to her for that, and I'm very saddened by her passing."
Hackman shared Leslie, daughter Elizabeth, and son Christopher with his first wife, Faye Maltese.
Despite what seemed like a strong relationship between Leslie and her parents, she also admitted she unfortunately hadn't seen much of them lately.
"We were close. I hadn't talked to them for a couple months, but everything was normal and everything was good," she said after she was spotted with sister Elizabeth having breakfast together in a Burbank, California.