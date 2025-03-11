Kanye West's Former Assistant 'Forced into Hiding' After Being Hammered With Threats — As Her Lawyer Highlights Chilling Parallels With Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Sex Abuse
Kanye West's former assistant has been forced into hiding over the rapper's repeated threats.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Lauren Pisciotta, 36, who came forward in June 2024 with shocking allegations against the Heartless rapper, has vacated her home after being targeted by West's “nasty slurs” on social media, according to her lawyer.
Renowned attorney Lisa Bloom, who has represented sexual assault victims in high-profile cases against Bill Cosby and Jeffrey Epstein, compared the litigation against West to that of disgraced Bad Boy mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, currently in prison awaiting trial for sex trafficking.
She called both rappers "billionaire bullies" with extensive resources.
Bloom added: "Both Kanye West and Sean Combs are very wealthy men, very powerful in the music industry, and have kind of had rumors swirling around them for years about bad behavior, but not much was done until recently.
"They run PR campaigns against my client and me. They try to get some media outlets to go with slurs.
"Kanye West has been tweeting about my client. These very ugly, nasty slurs try to intimidate her.
"She has had to go into hiding. She has had to leave her home because of threats and harassment, and she has now gone into hiding. She is not working.
"This is what it has done to her. So, yes, it's very difficult to go up against people like this, but not impossible."
Pisciotta claimed in June 2024 the rapper "hooked up" with her without her consent or knowledge after her drink was spiked during a recording studio session.
West denied Pisciotta's accusation in an X rant in February, saying anyone who tries to "extort" him will "run out of money" before he does.
"I don't go one year without somebody trying this s--- where the f--- is Lauren Pisciotta now," West wrote in all caps.
The former OnlyFans model said she began working with West for his fashion brand Yeezy in 2015 before becoming his executive assistant in 2021.
The executive assistant position came with a $1million salary, according to her lawsuit, but it required Pisciotta to be available to West at all times
However, in 2022, Pisciotta was quickly victimized by West, who allegedly sexually harassed her by sending her a barrage of explicit text messages, describing his sexual fantasies with other Yeezy employees, the suit states.
West would also allegedly pleasure himself next to Pisciotta on a private jet trip.
The former assistant alleged West once asked her to come into his room on the plane as they traveled to Paris and then shut the door and laid down on the bed, according to the lawsuit.
The complaint alleges West "masturbated under the covers" until he fell asleep as Pisciotta sat in the chair across from him.
In one studio session in Santa Monica, which West co-hosted with Combs, the Power rapper told everyone in attendance they had to have a drink if they wanted to stay.
Pisciotta alleged West handed her a drink, and after taking a few sips, she began feeling "disoriented" and in an "altered and heavily impaired state."
She claimed she felt "physically ill and confused" and had no memory of anything and believed she was drugged, Pisciotta alleged in her lawsuit.
Years later, West referred to the night in question and told Pisciotta they had "kind of hooked up a little one time," according to the court filing.
Pisciotta allegedly told West she did not remember anything, to which the rapper supposedly laughed and said, "Women love to say they don't remember."