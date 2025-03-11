Kanye West's Former Assistant 'Forced into Hiding' After Being Hammered With Threats — As Her Lawyer Highlights Chilling Parallels With Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Alleged Sex Abuse

Kanye West's former assistant has been forced into hiding over the rapper's repeated threats.

West, and his fellow rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs, have been branded "billionaire bullies" by lawyer Lisa Bloom.

Bloom added: "Both Kanye West and Sean Combs are very wealthy men, very powerful in the music industry, and have kind of had rumors swirling around them for years about bad behavior, but not much was done until recently.

Bloom said both Diddy and West were the subject of rumors concerning their lewd behavior before it was made public.

"They run PR campaigns against my client and me. They try to get some media outlets to go with slurs.

"Kanye West has been tweeting about my client. These very ugly, nasty slurs try to intimidate her.

"She has had to go into hiding. She has had to leave her home because of threats and harassment, and she has now gone into hiding. She is not working.

"This is what it has done to her. So, yes, it's very difficult to go up against people like this, but not impossible."