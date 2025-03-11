EXCLUSIVE: Before and After — Nick Lachey's 'Extreme Filler Use' Gives Him a Drastic 'Puffy, Rounded' Look, Warns Top Doc

On the newest season of Netflix hit series, the former boy band member left fans speculating about his looks on social media after the reunion episode, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Nick Lachey 's drastic appearance change has left Love Is Blind viewers baffled and speculating he secretly went under the knife.

Viewers were quick to notice the change in Lachey's face.

One user shared a TikTok video of Lachey on the new season and questioned: "Is it just me? What looks different here?"

One user wrote: "Wow, Nick looks really different."

A second said: "Ya'll seen Santa Clause 2 where they make the toy clone version of Santa? It's giving that."

A third claimed: "I think he had his eyes moved closer together."

A fourth commented: "He looks like an entirely different person."

A fifth chimed in: "Nick Lachey looks like he's wearing a Nick Lachey mask."