EXCLUSIVE: Before and After — Nick Lachey's 'Extreme Filler Use' Gives Him a Drastic 'Puffy, Rounded' Look, Warns Top Doc
Nick Lachey's drastic appearance change has left Love Is Blind viewers baffled and speculating he secretly went under the knife.
On the newest season of Netflix hit series, the former boy band member left fans speculating about his looks on social media after the reunion episode, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
One user shared a TikTok video of Lachey on the new season and questioned: "Is it just me? What looks different here?"
One user wrote: "Wow, Nick looks really different."
A second said: "Ya'll seen Santa Clause 2 where they make the toy clone version of Santa? It's giving that."
A third claimed: "I think he had his eyes moved closer together."
A fourth commented: "He looks like an entirely different person."
A fifth chimed in: "Nick Lachey looks like he's wearing a Nick Lachey mask."
Amid all the plastic surgery speculation, we've got the answers – plastic surgery expert Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright told us the Netflix host possibly had "too much" of one cosmetic procedure.
Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright, who has not treated Lachey, said: "On the newest season of Love Is Blind, it looks like Nick Lachey may have had too much filler, giving him a puffy, rounded appearance.
"This type of overfilled look can sometimes happen when too much volume is added to the midface, which can blur natural contours and create an almost swollen effect.
"It’s a similar change to what we’ve seen in celebrities like Cameron Diaz in her newest Netflix movie."
Other social media users took to Reddit to discuss Lachey's drastic new appearance.
One wrote: "WTF did Nick do to his hair?! This is a HORRIBLE look! I am even second guessing, is this really him??"
Another said: "What did he do to his face is what I was wondering? Way too much plastic surgery or something."
A third commented: "He looks like a wax figure!! What on earth?"
For Lachey, his appearance isn't the only subject viewers are discussing on social media – fans are also begging for the show to get new hosts.
One user wrote on X: "I genuinely can’t stand the hosts of Love Is Blind, especially after the time the woman (Vanessa?) was a rude-ass moo during that one reunion."
Another said: "Please, for the love of God, get Nick and Vanessa Lachey off my screen and let Andy Cohen host these reunions, I beg."
A third tweeted: "They need to stop letting Nick and Vanessa Lachey host these love shows on Netflix. THEY ARE BORING."
Despite viewers begging for the couple to be replaced as hosts, during the season 8 finale, hosts Nick and Vanessa revealed Love Is Blind season 9 will be set in Denver, Colorado.
In January 2025, Netflix announced the reality show had been renewed for seasons 9 and 10.